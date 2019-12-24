Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Crosses $200 Million At Box Office

Final box office numbers for the first four days of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker have been released by The Walt Disney Company. The final film in the Skywalker saga brought in $177.4 million across the three day weekend, and with its $29.3 million haul on Monday the film has now crossed the $200 million mark with $206.7 million total. In four days the film has almost surpassed the entire domestic gross of Solo: A Star Wars Story ($213 million) and already outmatched Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which passed the same threshold after six days of release.

Comparisons between Episode IX and the two preceding movies in the main Star Wars series is where things start to get tricky for the sequel’s box office prospects. After four days of release in 2015 Star Wars: The Force Awakens had brought in $288 million, while two years later Star Wars: The Last Jedi had managed to haul in $241.5 million in its first four days. This represents a pretty steady drop for the series overall, dipping exactly 16% between each of the chapters and 28% overall from The Force Awakens to The Rise of Skywalker. In the end, The Rise of Skywalker will likely conclude its domestic theatrical run with a slightly higher haul than Rogue One which ended with $532 million domestic.

Though certainly down from previous films, these numbers aren’t anything to scoff at for The Rise of Skywalker. The film is now the tenth highest grossing release for the year domestically after its first four days, beating out Jordan Peele’s US for the spot and inching up to WB’s IT Chapter Two to move into single digits (something it will certainly accomplish by the end of the day). At #8 for the year is WB’s other clown movie for 2019, Joker, which has brought in $333 million, a total that The Rise of Skywalker will likely match by the end of the upcoming weekend. How far the film will climb into the Top 10 for 2019 remains to be seen since Avengers: Endgame is the king of the castle with $858 million domestic.

As of this writing Skywalker is rated at 55% and “rotten” from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, giving it the second-lowest score of any live-action Star Wars movie, behind only 1999’s Episode I – The Phantom Menace. Conversely, the all audience score has given Skywalker an 86% rating with more than 44,000 moviegoer votes submitted, fans that will likely result in repeat business for the final film.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now in theaters.

