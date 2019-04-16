‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Star Daisy Ridley “Can’t Really Get Behind” Reylo Romance

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker leading lady Daisy Ridley “can’t really get behind” a romantic pairing between Rey and dark side servant Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

“I do know about Reylo,” Ridley told Steele Wars at Star Wars Celebration Chicago when asked if she’s aware of calls for a coupling between the archenemies.

“I don’t know how I feel about it, because everyone’s talking about the toxic thing thing of a relationship when it’s essentially emotional [abuse]. It’s a tricky road. I do feel like, deep down, Kylo thinks what he’s doing is right and he doesn’t think he’s wrong, but he has also killed so many people. So I can’t really get behind it, no, in a personal way.”

And what about now heartbroken Reylo hopefuls? “Well, maybe there’s redemption, who knows? Maybe we explore it in the film,” Ridley said.

Because the corrupted Ben Solo is of the Skywalker lineage as the son of Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), and nephew to Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and grandson of the chosen one, the Rise of Skywalker subtitle has sparked Internet buzz and fueled speculation Kylo Ren could win his redemption — an avenue Rey offered in the preceding Last Jedi.

“There’s a big part of the story yet to be written and not by me,” The Last Jedi writer-director Rian Johnson previously told EW after handing the trilogy back to The Force Awakens mastermind J.J. Abrams, whose Rise of Skywalker will act as finale for both the Sequel Trilogy and the nine-movie Skywalker saga.

“But I don’t think it’s very interesting if the whole story is just ‘Will Kylo get his comeuppance?’ He’s a more complicated character than that and I think he deserves a more complicated story than that. I don’t see the point of trying to get behind his mask and learn more about him if all we’re going to learn is ‘Yeah, he’s just an evil bad guy that needs to be killed.’”

Starring Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Kelly Marie Tran, Anthony Daniels, Keri Russell, Richard E. Grant, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Joonas Suotamo, Ian McDiarmid, Billy Dee Williams, Carrie Fisher, and Mark Hamill, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens December 20.

