Star Wars Releases Final The Rise of Skywalker Poster Mirroring Very First A New Hope Poster

The final episode in the Skywalker Saga has finally arrived and now fans are turning out to see Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. And Lucasfilm is celebrating the legacy of the franchise by looking back to where it all began, with the George Lucas classic Star Wars: A New Hope. The iconic film continues to stand the test of time, and the promotional material that hyped up its release remains to be a fixture among fans to this day. And to commemorate the end of the saga, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was given a poster that resembles the recognizable treatment given to A New Hope.

Check out the amazing tribute to Star Wars below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The very first poster for Star Wars: A New Hope featured a very similar style, though the text included the phrase “Coming To Your Galaxy This Summer.”

Ever since his first film in the Star Wars saga, J.J. Abrams has shown a reverence for the franchise that harkens back to the original trilogy that George Lucas kicked off over four decades ago. With The Force Awakens, the movie received many comparisons to the original film that launched the saga, and Abrams revealed that the comparison was intentional.

“There are a number of things that we obviously intentionally did in a kind of ‘history repeats itself’ mold, to say we are introducing this brand new cast of characters,” Abrams said on Popcorn with Peter Travers. “This Stormtrooper (John Boyega) who runs from the First Order. This scavenger (Daisy Ridley) who is living, literally, in the wreckage of the history of the movies that we know. And this hotshot pilot (Oscar Isaac), we don’t know his history, but he’s joined the Resistance to find Leia (Carrie Fisher), years later, sort of unable to give up the fight because she can smell smoke from miles away. Where’s Han (Harrison Ford) at this point, what is he up to?”

He added, “Which is to say, it’s not just about going to new lands and meeting new characters, it’s about embracing what’s come before so that the characters that you meet in Episode VII — imagine chapter seven of a book. It’s not about having entirely brand new, rebooted [characters], it’s a continuation of the one story.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters.