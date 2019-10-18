Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s John Boyega Shares the Evolution of Finn

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is finally hitting theaters at the end of the year, and will see the return of may fan-favorites from Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. That list includes John Boyega, who plays Finn, the Stormtrooper-turned-Rebel who was last seen reuniting with Rey and the rest of his friends on Crait. Boyega recently took to social media to share images of Finn throughout the three films to see just how much his character has grown since he first appeared onscreen in 2015.

View this post on Instagram An evolution 💪🏾 Made by @brageborgso A post shared by John Boyega (@johnboyega) on Oct 18, 2019 at 2:37am PDT

“An evolution 💪🏾 Made by @brageborgso,” Boyega wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some people must have commented on the actor’s skin tone in the photos because he eventually added the following:

“All of you biscuit heads talking about skin change. It is called lighting, lol frigging mad. Respect me. Lol,” he wrote.

May fans commented on other aspects of the photos, and Boyega replied to a few of them:

“I love how you look more confident in each one!!,” @brianna_mackj wrote.

“When I booked the role I planned out his character arc which is informed by the script too of course. His transition in confidence is based on him now having a sense of identity and belonging,” Boyega replied.

“I can already see you trying to run away from everything again,” @edson.edll added.

“Well Finn who is a character doesn’t exactly like running into wars. There are characters like that. It’s a film so… forget it lol,” Boyega replied.



“I’m glad they fix the hair!,” @julitomunz9 commented.

“It wasn’t broken. He is a character not a model,” Boyega clapped back.

“Bring back the old jacket,” @mr.bailey.erickson requested.

“Hell naw … that thing dusty as hell 😂😂😂😂,” Boyega joked.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.