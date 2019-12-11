Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s John Boyega Interviews Himself in Hilarious Video

John Boyega’s Instagram is quickly becoming our favorite place on the Internet! The actor best known for playing the stormtrooper-turned-rebel, Finn, in the latest Star Wars trilogy has been plugging the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in various ways, sharing tons of hilarious videos from “Boyega Wars” to a letter of love to his co-star, Oscar Isaac, who plays Poe Dameron in the films. The actor’s latest post is a hilarious interview with himself, in which he reveals some secrets to his daily life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Boyega (@johnboyega) on Dec 11, 2019 at 8:07am PST

“Week three on the press tour and I think I’m starting to lose it,” Boyega wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many people commented on the post:

“LMAOOOOOOO why was this so epic tho,” @kiitana wrote.

“THE AMOUNT OF PERFECTION,” @acupofkhafi added.

“I got way too much enjoyment out of this bro,” @dexterdarden replied.

Recently, Boyega confirmed that he doesn’t believe Finn still has feelings for Rey in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“I don’t feel like it is,” Boyega said when asked if Finn’s crush on Rey still exists. “I don’t know. The Rose-Finn saga, I still don’t know what that is yet. I think for Finn there’s a bit of confusion, as it happens in real life — you’re feeling somebody else more than the other, and things pop up. I think Finn is in a bit of confusion. Despite all the lightsaber stuff and the fate of the world, Finn still is in his early ’20s going on through.”

In addition to Boyega, the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

During the Episode IX panel at Star Wars Celebration this year, Abrams teased what fans can expect from the upcoming movie:

“The movie doesn’t pick up immediately after the last film,” he shared. “Some time has passed. This movie is an adventure the group goes on together. One of the great things about getting to work on the movie is the dynamic between all of the characters. They’re amazing together, and it’s something I’m excited for you all to see.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.