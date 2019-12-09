New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker TV Spot Shows Rey Unleashing Her Force Powers

The Star Wars franchise is set apart from anything else in science-fiction thanks to its lightsaber battles and its Force powers, with the new TV spot for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker putting both on full display. In Star Wars: The Last Jedi, fans got a taste of how Rey would balance her new-found abilities with her combat skills, but with much more time having passed since we last saw her, it would appear that her powers have only gotten stronger, even allowing her to prevent Kylo Ren’s lightsaber from striking her. Check out the new TV spot above and see Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in theaters on December 20th.

Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come.

Since fans learned about the Force back in 1977’s Star Wars: A New Hope, each chapter has seen how the mystical energy could be harnessed. Given that the upcoming film is set to conclude the Skywalker Saga, we can likely see all-new manifestations of such abilities, which Abrams himself previously teased might not sit well with all fans.

“It was really important that we not just redo the things you’ve seen, but add new elements—which we knew will infuriate some people and thrill others,” Abrams revealed to Vanity Fair. “Among those things are not just new ways of doing sort of traditional, must-have sequences, whether it’s chases or lightsaber battles, or what have you.”

He added, “We wanted to make sure that this picture also showed aspects of the Force in ways that go beyond what you’ve seen before.”

The most common demonstrations of Force abilities have been heightened strength, speed, and agility, in addition to being able to establish mental connections with individuals and even influence their thoughts. In the animated series Star Wars Rebels, the mythology of the franchise was expanded to depict how those proficient with the Force could potentially enter the “World Between Worlds,” allowing them to interact with others across all space and time.

Various reports about the new sequel have teased the conflict between Rey and Kylo Ren could be so powerful that it will extend past the reality as we see it in the series.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20th.

