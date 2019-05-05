New Image from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Teases Major Changes for Rey and Kylo Ren

Last month, Lucasfilm finally lifted the veil of secrecy on their latest film, debuting the first trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. But there are still a ton of questions surrounding the film, as the first clip only showed brief glimpses of what fans can expect from the finale of the Skywalker Saga.

While we’re still waiting to learn more about Episode IX, new marketing materials are slowly coming to the public eye and revealing new information about the film. And this new image could have some major implications for Rey and Kylo Ren, the two major characters in the new trilogy.

Check out the newly revealed cover photo for The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, set to release later this year:

Fans are curious about how Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will play out, especially after the shocking events of The Last Jedi. Rey and Kylo Ren are on a collision course, which was evident from the opening scene of the trailer in which the new Supreme Leader of the First Order tries to run down Rey with his TIE Fighter.

The image shows the two facing off, though they’re separated by a body of water. A red background sits behind Rey, while Kylo is shrouded in blue; these colors usually signify the Dark and Light Sides of the Force, indicating that the two might be influenced by the opposite of their allegiances.

Perhaps even most interesting is the fact that they’re looking through water, indicating that they’re staring at their reflections. This goes back to the original Star Wars trilogy, in which Luke Skywalker was always battling his inner demons which seemed to stem from his father, who he learned to be Luke Skywalker.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams made it clear that franchise creator George Lucas had an influence on his new movie.

“There have been a lot of ideas since the beginning, since George first came up with this, of where things could go,” Abrams said to MTV News. “We had a meeting with him before we even wrote the script about this. So a lot of what we have taken, is really taken to heart, everything that’s come before. While it’s been obviously significantly challenging, it’s been a greater opportunity than a challenge. I cannot wait for you to see what this movie is.”

We’ll find out how the saga ends when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premieres in theaters this December.