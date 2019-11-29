Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Earns Exclusive RealD 3D Poster

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will land in theaters in a variety of formats, allowing for a number of different posters to debut for the promotion of these specific screenings, as the final entry in the Skywalker Saga has most recently earned a poster for its RealD 3D release. While most of the posters for the upcoming film have blended together some of the famous faces that we’ll see in the sequel, this specific poster shifts focus away from merely recognizable personas and instead taps back into the series’ roots by delivering a composition that replicates and mirrors the original poster for 1977’s Star Wars: A New Hope.

Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker Saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come.

Between the large, looming helmet in the background, flanked by starships and the heroic characters in the foreground standing on top of rocky terrain, this poster honors the spirit of the original film’s poster while offering some updates. By comparison, here’s the official poster for A New Hope.

The Rise of Skywalker is set to be the conclusion of the journey that kicked off more than 40 years ago, while also wrapping up the story of characters that debuted in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens. While Abrams previously directed Force Awakens, the filmmaker recently pointed out how much more difficult it was to wrap up the story than to kick off the sequel trilogy.

“Ending is much harder. Much, much, much harder. It’s so hard to end. It’s a huge responsibility,” Abrams shared with The Late Show. “It has to work on its own; beginning, middle, and end for the movie. It’s the end of the trilogy, but it’s the end of three trilogies. So to end nine movies, especially when people care — for some people it’s like a religion — so to do something to do service to that story, to end it well, to tell a story that is epic and also funny and also intimate, it’s just there were so many issues and things and characters… I think every day there was a moment of, ‘Oh, god,’ but the truth is as challenging as it was, this has by far been the most rewarding and exciting experience that I’ve ever had, professionally.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20th.

