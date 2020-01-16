Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s Richard E. Grant Reacts to Movie Reaching $1 Billion at Box Office

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters last month and it’s already joined many of its fellow 2019 Disney movies in the $1 billion club. The movie hit the big milestone this week, and some of the film’s cast have been celebrating the news. The Rise of Skywalker sees the return of many fan-favorite characters, but there are also some well-known actors who made their first franchise appearance in the new film, including Richard E. Grant. Grant is known for many films, but was most recently recognized with an Oscar nomination for his role in Can You Ever Forgive Me? last year. Grant took to Twitter yesterday to post about the new Star Wars reaching $1 billion.

Once in my Lifetime experience, playing a part in the phenomenal @starwars franchise! 💫💫💫💫 pic.twitter.com/jVBdz9HHNf — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) January 15, 2020

“Once in my Lifetime experience, playing a part in the phenomenal @starwars franchise! 💫💫💫💫,” Grant wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many people commented on the post:

“You should have been in so many Star Wars films. Born to be in them. Perfect,” @Epithemiou wrote.

“Still waiting for @Hasbro to make an Allegiant General Pryde action figure,” @FlockofPorgs added.

“Your character was literally my favorite addition in this film. Perfect casting,” @FilmToilet replied.

Jones Suotamo, who plays Chewbacca in the film, also shared Grant’s post:

“Rawrrgh!! ❤,” he added.

Last month, Grant tweeted that he took inspiration for his character from Peter Cushing, who played Grand Moff Tarkin in the original Star Wars.

Currently, The Rise of Skywalker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with the second-worst critics score for a live-action Star Wars movie, earning a surprising 53%. However, the film is fairing better with moviegoers and currently has an 86% audience score. ComicBook.com’s own Patrick Cavanaugh called the movie “a mixed bag of delights and frustrations that largely succeeds” and gave it a 4 out of 5 rating.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Kelly Maire Tran, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, and Greg Grunberg. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, and Dominic Monaghan, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to director J.J. Abrams, Leia is featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters everywhere.