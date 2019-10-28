Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Rumor May Reveal the Return of SPOILER

Anticipation continues to mount for the impending release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, especially now that the final trailer for the movie has since been released by Lucasfilm. But while details around the plot remain tightly under wraps by the cast and filmmaker J.J. Abrams, there’s still one major detail that has since been confirmed: Emperor Palpatine is making a comeback. But fans are still curious surrounding the circumstances of Palpatine’s return and what it means for the franchise as it wraps up the Skywalker Saga.

But that might be the only return that fans should look forward to, and much like Yoda in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, there’s another major character who could be making their way back to the franchise according to a major rumor.

Warning: Possible spoilers for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker below.

According to the Hollywood rumor site Showbiz411, Anakin Skywalker actor Hayden Christensen could be returning for an appearance in the new film, reprising his role from the prequel Star Wars trilogy.

These rumors have been cropping up for a while, especially after Christensen’s appearance at Star Wars Celebration last year. Much like the surprise appearance of Yoda in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Christensen’s appearance as Anakin will be a huge cameo for the new trilogy.

The report also indicates that there’s a chance that Harrison Ford could reprise his role as Han Solo for a scene at the end of the film, but that is far from confirmed and has less details surrounding the circumstances than Christensen’s return as the disgraced Jedi.

This is not outside of the realm of possibility, but would still be a huge surprise as Anakin would be younger Force Ghost than his own son Luke Skywalker, played by Mark Hamill. But there’s also a chance that it wouldn’t be a Force Ghost appearance, like in the special edition of Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi, but instead could be a flashback.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi established flashbacks in the franchise, though they’re mostly up to the interpretation of the people who experienced the events with two different takes of Ben Solo and Luke Skywalker’s fractured relationship.

We’ll see if this rumor pans out in less than two months when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premieres in theaters on December 20th.