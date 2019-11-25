Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Run Time Revealed

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker isn’t far from its release. In less than a month, the final piece of the Skywalker Saga will go public and end one of Hollywood’s most beloved stories to date. Of course, tickets to the film are sold out around the country, and it turns out they won’t be in theaters for as long as they expected.

After all, initial reports asserted The Rise of Skywalker would have a run time of 155 minutes. Fans were prepared to buckle in for 2.5 hours if need be, but the film’s director confirmed the run time is shorter than those reports claimed.

Recently, JJ Abrams did an interview with EWLive on SiriusXM (via GameSpot). It was there he told listeners he believes the final run time wraps at about “two hours and 21 minutes.”

Of course, that is not too much of a difference from the original run time reported. Still, there are plenty of fans who are relieved by the 14 minute shift. You can do a lot in that time like use the restroom or cry out your emotions. The end of the Skywalker Saga will take its toll on die-hard fans, so they can use this time to process the finale.

So long as this run time stands, The Rise of the Skywalker will forfeit its expected title as the longest Star Wars movie. The honor still belongs to The Last Jedi as the Rian Johnson flick clocked in at a whopping 152 minutes while The Force Awakens ended at 135.

With just a few weeks left to go before the film drops, fans are eagerly awaiting The Rise of Skywalker. A finalized run time means the movie itself has approved a theatrical version, and Abrams confirmed as much this month. During his latest appearance on Good Morning America, the director said he finished overseeing reshoots in October. His team managed to get everything in order for The Rise of Skywalker so Abrams could assemble its final cut well before December rolled around.

Star Wars is also headed to the Disney+ streaming service. The Mandalorian is now streaming on DIsney+. A show following Obi-Wan Kenobi is in the works, with Ewan MacGregor returning to the role. A series about Rogue One‘s Cassian Andor is also in development.