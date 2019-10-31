You Could Go to the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Premiere With Adam Driver for a Good Cause

We’re getting closer to the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which will bring the “Skywalker Saga” of movies to a close in a pretty epic way. It’s safe to say that fans are eager to see the film as soon as possible, with early ticket presales shattering previous records. If you’d like to see the film a bit earlier – alongside one of the franchise’s stars – you could be in luck. This week, the online fundraising platform Omaze debuted a new partnership with Adam Driver, who portrays Kylo Ren in the sequel trilogy of films. The partnership has resulted in a new Omaze contest benefitting the nonprofit Arts in the Armed Forces, in which one lucky fan will get to be Driver’s VIP guest to The Rise of Skywalker‘s Los Angeles premiere.

Driver made a video to announce the contest, which you can check out above. The video also sees the actor commenting on what red carpet fashion would be appropriate for the premiere (and yes don’t worry, there’s a joke about shirtless Kylo Ren).

The winner of the contest – and one guest – will be given the opportunity to attend The Rise of Skywalker‘s premiere and exclusive afterparty, as well as to meet Driver. They also will get a crossguard lightsaber, which will be autographed by Driver. Airfare will be included, as well as a stay in a 4-star hotel.

As mentioned above, the contest will help support Arts in the Armed Forces, a nonprofit that was co-founded by Driver in 2008. The group brings high-quality arts programming to active-duty service members, veterans, military support staff and their families around the world free of charge. Your generous donation will support Arts in the Armed Forces’ mission to use the powerful shared experience of the arts to start conversations between military and civilian, service member and family member, the world of the arts and the world of practical action.

If you’d like to enter to win the contest, all you need to do is donate to Driver’s Omaze campaign, which you can find here. $10 will equal 100 entries into the contest, with even more potential entries as you donate larger tiers of money. The contest is expected to be open until December 1st at 11:59 pm PST.

Are you excited for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker? Will you be entering this contest to potentially see it with Adam Driver? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be released in theaters on December 20th.