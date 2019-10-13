John Boyega Clears up Rumors About Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Trailer

The release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is gradually approaching, and fans are eager to see if and when the film will release a new trailer. After footage of the film was shown at both Star Wars Celebration Chicago and D23 Expo earlier this year, it sounds like the wait for a new trailer might be a little bit longer. John Boyega, who will reprise his role as Finn in the film, recently took to Twitter to say that he doesn’t know when a new trailer is going to arrive. This comes after Boyega’s agent, Femi Oguns, said that the trailer was debuting on Monday in a recent Instagram post.

Sw fans. I don’t know when the trailer is coming out and i haven’t made any announcements about it so let’s just wait for the studio to release it. 🙌🏾 — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) October 13, 2019

While this squashes hopes (for now) that the trailer is going to arrive this Monday, some are continuing to speculate that the footage will eventually debut on an installment of Monday Night Football. Both previous entries in the sequel trilogy, The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, received new trailers or television spots during airings of Monday Night Football, coinciding with tickets going on sale.

The Rise of Skywalker will feature returning appearances from Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran), Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson), Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo), Maz Kanata (Lupita Nyong’o), Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams) and Lieutenant Connix (Billie Lourd). Carrie Fisher will also be posthumously returning as Leia Organa in the film, through the use of archival footage.

Plot details for The Rise of Skywalker still remain a bit of a mystery, outside of the fact that that it will bring the main storyline of the franchise to a close.

“Our movie was not just following what we had started [with The Force Awakens], it was following what we had started and then had been advanced by someone else [with Star Wars: The Last Jedi]. So there was that, and, finally, it was resolving nine movies,” Abrams shared in an interview back in April. “While there are some threads of larger ideas and some big-picture things that had been conceived decades ago and a lot of ideas that Lawrence Kasdan and I had when we were doing Episode VII, the lack of absolute inevitability, the lack of a complete structure for this thing, given the way it was being run, was an enormous challenge.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be released on December 20th.