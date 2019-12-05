Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker TV Spot Shows Rey Trying to Go It Alone

The final film in the Skywalker saga will see Rey, who could be the last Jedi, embark on a journey with the fate of the galaxy hanging in the balance. But the Force-sensitive warrior for the Resistance won’t be embarking on this journey alone, she’ll be joined this time by both Finn and Poe Dameron, as well as many other allies as they attempt to stomp out the threat of the First Order once and for all. Lucasfilm just released a brand new teaser that shows the Resistance will finally take the war directly to their enemies.

Check out the new TV spot for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in the video player above!

The latest film in the Skywalker Saga continues to show the group of Finn, Poe, Rey, Chewbacca, C-3PO, and other droids as they embark on an adventure to stop the First Order once and for all.

The actors involved with the franchise spoke about their team up in the new movie, expressing excitement over the fact that they’re not able to work together on an adventure that will take up the bulk of the film.

“I was just happy to get out of the cockpit for a little while. I’ve kind of been sequestered in space and been by myself for a while,” Oscar Isaac explained to Entertainment Tonight. “For me, that was one of the most exciting things when I read the script the three of us were going to get together and you get to see the dynamic between the three of us, and I think the natural chemistry we all share together. And also the way J.J. let us play within those scenes and shot those scenes. There was a lot of, a lot of improvisation and excitement and talking over one another, so you really felt that we were connected.”

“Yeah, I think that was fun,” John Boyega added. “I think that for me anyway, is Star Wars. Like to me, you’re not Star Wars until people see you as a trio and it was important in this one for me that we were together, just to show that chemistry and to show what I’ve always enjoyed about Star Wars, which is the connection between people.”

Fans will get to see how it all turns out when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premieres in theaters on December 20th.