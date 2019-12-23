Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 4K Blu-ray Box Set Is Available to Pre-Order Now

Last week a leak on Best Buy Canada revealed something that we all knew was coming – a Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Blu-ray box set. According to the listing (which was quickly pulled), it would be a massive 27-disc 4K Ultra HD set that includes all nine films in the Skywalker Saga, including The Rise of Skywalker film that arrived in theaters this past weekend. Today the box set officially launched in the U.S., and you can reserve a copy if you act quickly.

As expected, the Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Blu-ray 4K UHD box set is a Best Buy exclusive that retails for $249.99. Grab one right here before they sell out like the Best Buy exclusive Marvel Infinity Saga Blu-ray box set did earlier this year. A release date for The Skywalker Saga box set isn’t listed on the product page, but the earlier leak had it pegged for March 31st, 2020. This date is in keeping with previous Star Wars Blu-ray releases, so there’s a good chance that it’s legit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Details on the set are still scarce, but we assume that special features will round out the rest of the discs. This also means that we don’t know whether the original theatrical versions of A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi are included. The odds of that happening are slim, but we will be sure to update this post with new details when they become available. Just keep in mind that you probably can’t afford to wait too long to get your pre-order in. Magnify that urgency by a million times if, by some miracle, they actually do contain the original versions.

UPDATE: Not surprisingly, pre-orders for the standalone Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Blu-rays are also live – including the Best Buy Steelbook edition. Again, details on the special features have not been made available – stay tuned.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.