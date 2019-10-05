Here’s the Ultimate Master List of Star Wars Triple Force Friday Releases

Lucasfilm and Disney’s Triple Force Friday Star Wars event is an all-out merchandising blitz in support of the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on December 20th, The Mandalorian Disney+ series on November 12th, and the PS4 / XBO / PC game Jedi: Fallen Order on November 15th. If you want a breakdown of all of the products that will be available along with the places and times that you can grab them, you’ve come to the right place.

The vast majority of items listed below will be available to order here at Entertainment Earth starting at 9pm PT (12pm ET) on October 3rd / 4th unless otherwise indicated. You will also be able to many of the Hasbro toys, Funko Pops, and LEGO sets here at Walmart at the same time. The list below also includes links to exclusive releases as well as additional products from companies like Citizen, Party City, and more. Buckle up for the ultimate master list of Star Wars Triple Force Friday products, and keep in mind that it will be updated as new info becomes available…

Beeline (Will be available to order here):

The Rise of Skywalker D-O Geeki Tikis 12 Oz. Geeki Tikis Mug

The Rise of Skywalker Kylo Ren 17 Oz. Geeki Tikis Mug

The Rise of Skywalker Sith Trooper 19 Oz. Geeki Tikis Mug

Bioworld (Will be available to order here):

The Rise of Skywalker 14-Inch Kids Suitcase

The Rise of Skywalker Rey Inspired Flap Wallet

The Rise of Skywalker 10-Inch Kids Backpack

The Rise of Skywalker Rey Inspired Rebel Knit Beanie

The Rise of Skywalker Rebel Lanyard

The Rise of Skywalker Rey Lanyard

The Rise of Skywalker Rey Inspired Mini Backpack

Citizen (Should be available here):

New Star Wars Watch Releases

DK Publishing (Will be available to order here):

The Rise of Skywalker The Visual Dictionary Hardcover

The Rise of Skywalker Amazing Sticker Adventures Paperback

The Rise of Skywalker The Galactic Guide Hardcover

Funko (Will be available to order here / gold exclusives at Walmart)

The Rise of Skywalker Sith Jet Trooper Pop!

The Rise of Skywalker Rey Pop!

The Rise of Skywalker Jannah Pop!

The Rise of Skywalker Finn Pop!

The Rise of Skywalker BB-8 Pop!

The Rise of Skywalker Kylo Ren Pop!

The Rise of Skywalker Rose Pop!

The Rise of Skywalker Zorii Bliss Pop!

The Rise of Skywalker Poe Dameron Pop!

The Rise of Skywalker Lando Calrissian Pop!

The Rise of Skywalker First Order Jet Trooper Pop!

The Rise of Skywalker Lieutenant Connix Pop!

The Rise of Skywalker Kylo Ren in Tie Whisper Deluxe Pop!

The Rise of Skywalker Tread Speeder Pop! Movie Moment

The Rise of Skywalker D-0 Pop!

The Rise of Skywalker Mystery Minis Display Case

The Rise of Skywalker Mystery Minis Random 4-Pack

The Rise of Skywalker Pop! Pens Display Case

Jedi: Fallen Order Cal Kestis & BD-1 Pop!

Jedi: Fallen Order Second Sister Inquisitor Pop!

The Mandalorian Pop!

The Mandalorian Kuiil Pop!

The Mandalorian IG-11 Pop!

The Mandalorian Cara Dune Pop!

Hasbro (Will be available to order here unless otherwise indicated):

The Black Series Carbonized Collection (EXCLUSIVE): Characters in this collection include The Mandalorian (exclusively at Target), Second Sister Inquisitor (exclusively at GameStop), Sith Trooper (exclusively at Amazon), and First Order Jet Trooper (exclusively at Walmart)

The Black Series Purge Stormtrooper (EXCLUSIVE): Coming to GameStop

The Black Series First Order Elite Stormtrooper (EXCLUSIVE): Coming to Target

Star Wars Skywalker Saga 3.75-inch Gold 2-Packs (EXCLUSIVE): Coming to Walmart

The Vintage Collection The Mandalorian AT-ST Raider Vehicle (EXCLUSIVE): Coming to Best Buy

The Vintage Collection Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter Vehicle (FAN CHANNEL EXCLUSIVE): Coming to Entertainment Earth

Star Wars Lightsaber Academy Interactive Battle Lightsaber (EXCLUSIVE): Coming to Best Buy

Star Wars Hero Series Throne Room Duel 4-Pack (EXCLUSIVE): Coming to Kohls

Star Wars Micro Force Advent Calendar (EXCLUSIVE): Coming to Amazon

Star Wars Micro Force Wow! 4-Pack (EXCLUSIVE): Coming to Amazon

The Rise of Skywalker 4-inch Value Figures (EXCLUSIVE): Coming to select retailers

Star Wars Ultimate D-O Interactive Droid (EXCLUSIVE): Coming to Target

The Rise of Skywalker Kylo Ren Force FX Lightsaber

The Rise of Skywalker Scream Saber Lightsaber

The Rise of Skywalker Kylo Ren Electronic Red Lightsaber

The Rise of Skywalker Supreme Leader Kylo Ren Electronic Mask

The Rise of Skywalker Nerf GlowStrike Dart Refill

The Rise of Skywalker Nerf GlowStrike Dart Poe Dameron Blaster

The Rise of Skywalker Sith Trooper Nerf Blaster

Galaxy of Adventures R2-D2, BB-8, D-O Action Figures

The Rise of Skywalker Remote Control D-O Rolling Toy

Galaxy of Adventures First Order Driver and Treadspeeder

The Vintage Collection Poe Dameron’s X-Wing

The Rise of Skywalker Micro Force WOW! Kids 4-Pack Wave 1

The Rise of Skywalker Micro Force WOW! Kids 4-Pack Wave 2

The Rise of Skywalker Micro Force Advent Calendar

The Black Series Supreme Leader Kylo Ren Action Figure

The Black Series Rey and D-O Action Figures

The Black Series Sith Trooper Action Figure

The Black Series The Mandalorian Action Figure

The Black Series Cal Kestis Action Figure

The Black Series Second Sister Inquisitor Action Figure

The Black Series First Order Stormtrooper Action Figure

The Black Series Offworld Jawa Action Figure

The Vintage Collection Knight of Ren Action Figure

The Vintage Collection Sith Jet Trooper Action Figure

The Vintage Collection Luke (X-Wing Pilot) Action Figure

The Vintage Collection The Rise of Skywalker Rey Action Figure

The Vintage Collection Zorii Bliss Action Figure

The Vintage Collection Poe Dameron Action Figure

The Rise of Skywalker Spark and Go Droids Wave 1 Set

The Vintage Collection Action Figures Wave 1

The Black Series 6-Inch Action Figures Wave 1 Case

The Rise of Skywalker 12-Inch Action Figures

The Rise of Skywalker Level 2 Lightsabers Wave 1 Case

The Rise of Skywalker Level 1 Lightsabers Wave 1 Case

Galaxy of Adventures Action Figures Wave 1

Galaxy of Adventures Action Figures Wave 2

Galaxy of Adventures Action Figures Wave 3

The Black Series Action Figures Wave 1 Case

The Rise of Skywalker Spark and Go Droids Wave 1R1

The Rise of Skywalker Level 2 Lightsabers Wave 1 Rev 1

The Rise of Skywalker Masks Wave 1 Case

Galaxy of Adventures Rey Action Figure

Galaxy of Adventures Chewbacca Action Figure

Galaxy of Adventures Kylo Ren Action Figure

Supreme Leader Kylo Ren 12-inch Action Figure

Darth Vader 12-inch Action Figure

Star Wars Saga Edition Monopoly Game

Chewbacca Edition Bop It! Game

Kano (Should be available via Best Buy and Amazon):

Star Wars The Force Coding Kit

Lego (Should be available here at Walmart):

75246 Star Wars Death Star Cannon

75248 Star Wars Resistance A-Wing Starfighter

75249 Star Wars Resistance Y-Wing Starfighter

75250 Star Wars Pasaana Speeder Chase

75254 Star Wars AT-ST Raider

75255 Star Wars Yoda

75256 Star Wars Kylo Ren’s Shuttle

75257 Star Wars Millennium Falcon

Loungefly (Will be available to order here):

The Rise of Skywalker Sith Trooper Sling Bag

The Rise of Skywalker Sith Crossbody Purse

The Rise of Skywalker Sith Trooper Backpack

The Rise of Skywalker Sith Wallet

The Rise of Skywalker Sith Pencil Case

The Rise of Skywalker Sith 4-Pack Enamel Pin Set

Mattel (Will be available to order here):

Hot Wheels Commemorative Starships Mix 2 Case

Party City (Should be available here):

New Star Wars Costumes

Vandor (Will be available to order here):

The Rise of Skywalker 16 oz. Flip Straw Acrylic Cup

The Mandalorian Metal Mug

The Mandalorian Helmet 20 oz. Sculpted Ceramic Mug

The Rise of Skywalker 20 oz. Ceramic Mug

The Rise of Skywalker 20 oz. Heat Reactive Ceramic Mug

The Rise of Skywalker 18 oz. Oval Bas Relief Ceramic Mug

