Multiple Star Wars Series Reportedly Under Consideration for Disney+

Fans of Marvel and Star Wars are particularly excited for the launch of the Disney+ streaming service, as Disney’s highly-anticipated “Netflix Killer” service will include some exciting new projects in both the Marvel and Star Wars Cinematic Universes.

Today brings word that Disney+ will be ringing Star Wars fans a lot more than the already-announced series The Mandalorian and the Rogue One prequel series about Cassian Andor (Diego Luna): according to a new report, Disney+ will be bringing multiple new Star Wars series to the screen!

HN Entertainment claims to have gotten hold of a list of Star Wars series that could potentially be put into development for Disney+, including series focused on the following Star Wars characters:

Young Princess Leia Captain Phasma The Knights of Ren Rose Tico Darth Bane

Some of those series (Leia) sounds like they would major risks to put up against the fickle Star Wars fanbase. Of the three spun out of the current Star Wars Sequel Trilogy, it’s hard to imagine Rose being the focus of any series, after the massive fan backlash to the character (and utter harassment of actress Kelly Marie Tran) after The Last Jedi. In short: this sounds like the type of rumor that must absolutely be consumed with a *massive* grain of salt – at least in terms of the specific series that it proposes are headed to the screen.

However, the series about the dark side characters both sound relatively interesting. The Knights of Ren are probably the most intriguing (and totally underdeveloped) part of the current Sequel Trilogy, and would definitely be an intriguing and headline-grabbing pick for a streaming series (or miniseries). A Darth Bane series would be opening a doorway to an entire new realm of the Star Wars Universe, as the iconic Sith Lord lived a millennium before the events of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. Bane is responsible for being the bridge between the traditions of the fallen Sith Empire and the new order we know and love to hate; he invented the infamous “Rule of Two” that allowed the Sith to survive extinction until they engineered the Fall of The Republic, and the rise of the Galactic Empire.

The Knights of Ren and Darth Bane series could both have potential big ties to upcoming events in the Star Wars franchise. It’s already being rumored that the Knights of Ren could have a major storyline in Star Wars: Episode IX, which also sets up a new Star Wars villain threat; meanwhile fans are still wondering if Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss’s Star Wars project couldn’t be a prequel Trilogy that ties to Darth Bane’s era. So if there’s any truth to either of those streaming series being in the works, it’s an exciting prospect for the movies, as well.

Star Wars: Episode IX hits theaters on December 20th.