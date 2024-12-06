Star Wars Vintage Colletion Jabba the Hutt Playset Is Back

When you buy through our links, Comicbook may earn an affiliate commission. Back in July of 2023 revealed a Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 3.75-inch-scale Jabba the Hutt playset that fans went crazy for. It launched as a Hasbro Pulse exclusive and promptly sold out, disappointing everyone. However, a new batch of stock has popped up here at Entertainment Earth priced at the standard $89.99 with free U.S. shipping. It’s slated for a January 2025 release, but reserve yours fast as another sellout is likely. Keep an eye on this Amazon link just in case it turns up there at the regular price as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to Jabba, the set includes Salacious B. Crumb and smelter droid 8D8 figures along with accessories like a hookah pipe, armrest, soft goods pillows, rugs various aquarium pieces, food and drink items and more.

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Jabba Playset See At Entertainment Earth

Note that Lucasfilm is in the midst of their Gift the Galaxy program for the 2024 holiday season. Naturally, Hasbro The Black Series and The Vintage Collection releases will be part of the festivities each week through December 17th. You can keep tabs on the new releases here at Comicbook.

What is Star Wars: Skeleton Crew about?

When four kids make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, they get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Finding their way home, meeting unlikely allies and enemies will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined.

Jude Law (Captain Marvel, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore) plays the human Jedi Jod Na Nawood, the adult leader of a motley crew of galaxy-faring kids that includes Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), KB (Kyriana Kratter), Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), and Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong). Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is now streaming on Disney+. You can also find a collection of Hasbro Black Series figures inspired by the show right here.