Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Black Series Figure Pre-Orders Are Up

Hasbro Star Wars The Black Series and The Vintage Collection reveals for NYCC 2024 included characters from the upcoming Disney+ series Skeleton Crew like Jude Law’s Jod Na Nawood. There are also figures from A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, Revenge of the Sith, and Star Wars: Ahsoka. Pre-order dates for the Skeleton Crew figures weren’t announced initially, but it turns out that fans didn’t have to wait long.

Details on all of the new Star Wars Black Series and Vintage Collection releases for NYCC 2024 and Hasbro’s 1027 event can be found below. This includes direct links to the new Skeleton Crew figures, which launched today, November 4th. Note that U.S. shipping is currently free at Entertainment Earth on orders $39+ with a mint condition guarantee.

Hasbro Star Wars Skeleton Crew Figures

Hasbro 1027 star wars black series and tvc figures

During their 1027 event, Hasbro added three new reveals to their Star Wars lineup: a Black Series Savage Opress from The Clone Wars (Fan Channel exclusive), Obi-Wan Kenobi (Jedi Legend) from the Disney+ series, and Jedi Knight Yord Fandar from The Acolyte. Direct links are available below.

Hasbro Star Wars NYCC 2024 Pre-Orders:

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Howler & Sabine Wren (Peridea) / $39.99 / See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "Sabine Wren fights off bandits with her howler mount as she searches for Ezra Bridger on the stark planet of Peridea. Based on a howler & Sabine Wren from the Star Wars: Ahsoka live-action series on Disney+, this 3.75-inch action figure set comes with Sabine's helmet, Lightsaber and unlit hilt, 2 blasters, and an extra set of howler legs."

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Imperial Snowtrooper (Hoth Battle Gear) / $16.99 / See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "Snowtroopers are stormtroopers trained for operations in arctic conditions and equipped with specialized gear. Based on a snowtrooper from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, this 3.75-inch figure comes with a blaster accessory."

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Doctor Evazan / $16.99 / See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "Cornelius Evazan was once a promising surgeon but became notorious for cruel medical experiments. Based on Doctor Evazan from Star Wars: A New Hope, this 3.75-inch figure comes with a blaster accessory."

See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “Cornelius Evazan was once a promising surgeon but became notorious for cruel medical experiments. Based on Doctor Evazan from Star Wars: A New Hope, this 3.75-inch figure comes with a blaster accessory.” Star Wars: The Black Series Clone Commander Cody / $24.99 / Walmart Collector Con Exclusive (Available Now) “Celebrate the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith with this 6-inch Clone Commander Cody figure, which comes with 4 accessories.”

What is Star Wars: Skeleton Crew about?

When four kids make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, they get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Finding their way home, meeting unlikely allies and enemies will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined.

Jude Law (Captain Marvel, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore) plays the human Jedi Jod Na Nawood, the adult leader of a motley crew of galaxy-faring kids that includes Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), KB (Kyriana Kratter), Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), and Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong).

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew debuts Tuesday, December 3rd on Disney+.