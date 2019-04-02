New ‘Star Wars’ Vintage Collection Wave Includes Classic Luke, Leia, Vader, and Han Solo Figures

Hasbro’s Star Wars The Vintage Collection brings back classic Kenner-style figures for a new generation of fans, and the latest releases are as classic as it gets. The lineup includes Luke Skywalker from Return of the Jedi, and Princess Leia, Darth Vader, and Han Solo from The Empire Strikes Back.

All four figures in the set can be pre-ordered here in a bundle for $54.99. Collectors can also get a double bundle of the figures for $109.99 with free shipping. Odds are these will sell out in pre-order, so reserve a set while you can. The official description reads:

“Vintage Star Wars action figures! These 3 3/4-inch scale Star Wars action figures feature classic characters and retro packaging! Longtime fans of Star Wars are going to love this classic Kenner-style packaging, right down to the old-fashioned Kenner logo. And each Vintage Action Figure comes individually packaged with awesome accessories like blasters, lightsabers, and removable helmets. Don’t miss this awesome assortment of Star Wars heroes, villains, scoundrels, and robots! This set includes 4 individually packaged Star Wars action figures:”

• 1x Princess Leia Organa (Hoth)

• 1x Luke Skywalker (Jedi Knight)

• 1x Darth Vader (ESB)

• 1x Han Solo (Echo Base)

On a related note, the Star Wars The Vintage Collection Skiff Guard 3-Pack is available to pre-order right here for $39.99 with shipping slated for July. The set contains Jabba’s thugs Vizam, Brock Starsher, and the action figure debut of Vedain. The Gamorrean Guard figure is available to pre-order here for $14.99 with shipping slated for May.

Now, if you go with the Skiff Guard 3-Pack, you’ll definitely want to grab Hasbro’s new Tatooine Skiff vehicle. It’s available to pre-order here for $39.99 with shipping slated for July. The official description reads:

“From the comfort of his barge on Tatooine, Jabba the Hutt orders his men to make Luke Skywalker walk the plank of the Desert Skiff. Waiting below Luke is the mouth of the toothy desert monster, the Sarlacc. On board the skiff with Jabba’s cronies and Skywalker are a few of the Jedi’s trusted allies. Battle commences and Luke, Han Solo, Chewbacca, and Lando Calrissian attempt to fight off the Hutt Crime Syndicate and make their escape. With this Star Wars The Vintage Collection Tatooine Skiff, the stage is set for fans to recreate this classic Return of the Jedi battle and imagine new adventures.”

“This ultra-detailed Star Wars The Vintage Collection Jabba’s Tatooine Skiff Vehicle features movie-inspired design, adjustable and removable parts, and sturdy, clear display stand. Scaled to fit multiple 3.75-inch-scale action figures (each sold separately), the skiff makes an ideal addition or beginning to any Star Wars toy collection.”

