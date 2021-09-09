Star Wars: Visions Gets New Poster

Star Wars is heading to a new corner of the galaxy this fall, with the debut of a brand new anthology series called Star Wars: Visions. This anime series tells a new story in each episode, with several prominent anime studios providing different animation styles for the various stories. This, Disney+ and Star Wars shared the official poster for Visions, which shows off a bunch of the different characters from the upcoming series.

The poster was shared on the Star Wars social media channels, hyping fans up for Visions ahead of its debut on September 22nd. You can take a look at the official poster below!

https://twitter.com/starwars/status/1435741714942099459?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Star Wars: Visions will be released simultaneously in Japanese and English. The voice cast includes well-known names like Lucy Liu, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Temuera Morrison, and many more.

Here’s a look at both the English and Japanese voice casts for Star Wars: Visions:

The Duel : Brian Tee (Ronin), Lucy Liu (Bandit Leader), Jaden Waldman (Village Chief) – Masaki Terasoma (Ronin), Akeno Watanabe (Bandit Leader), Yūko Sanpei (Village Chief)

: Brian Tee (Ronin), Lucy Liu (Bandit Leader), Jaden Waldman (Village Chief) – Masaki Terasoma (Ronin), Akeno Watanabe (Bandit Leader), Yūko Sanpei (Village Chief) Tatooine Rhapsody : Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Jay), Bobby Moynihan (Geezer), Temuera Morrison (BobaFett), Shelby Young (K-344), Marc Thompson (Lan) – Hiroyuki Yoshino (Jay), Kōusuke Gotō (Geezer), Akio Kaneda (Boba Fett), Masayo Fujita (K-344), Anri Katsu (Lan)

: Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Jay), Bobby Moynihan (Geezer), Temuera Morrison (BobaFett), Shelby Young (K-344), Marc Thompson (Lan) – Hiroyuki Yoshino (Jay), Kōusuke Gotō (Geezer), Akio Kaneda (Boba Fett), Masayo Fujita (K-344), Anri Katsu (Lan) The Twins : Neil Patrick Harris (Karre), Alison Brie (Am), Jonathan Lipow (B-20N) – Junya Enoki (Karre), Ryoko Shiraishi (Am), Tokuyoshi Kawashima (B-20N)

: Neil Patrick Harris (Karre), Alison Brie (Am), Jonathan Lipow (B-20N) – Junya Enoki (Karre), Ryoko Shiraishi (Am), Tokuyoshi Kawashima (B-20N) The Village Bride : Karen Fukuhara (F), Nichole Sakura (Haru), Christopher Sean (Asu), Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (Valco), Andrew Kishino (Izuma), Stephanie Sheh (Saku) – Asami Seto (F), Megumi Han (Haru), Yūma Uchida (Asu), Takaya Kamikawa(Vaan), Yoshimitsu Shimoyama (Izuma), Mariya Ise (Saku)

: Karen Fukuhara (F), Nichole Sakura (Haru), Christopher Sean (Asu), Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (Valco), Andrew Kishino (Izuma), Stephanie Sheh (Saku) – Asami Seto (F), Megumi Han (Haru), Yūma Uchida (Asu), Takaya Kamikawa(Vaan), Yoshimitsu Shimoyama (Izuma), Mariya Ise (Saku) The Ninth Jedi : Kimiko Glenn (Kara), Andrew Kishino (Juro), Simu Liu (Zhima), Masi Oka (Ethan), Greg Chun (Roden), Neil Kaplan (Narrator), Michael Sinterniklaas (Hen Jin) – Chinatsu Akasaki(Kara), Tetsuo Kanao (Juro), Shin-ichiro Miki (Zhima), Hiromu Mineta (Ethan), Kazuya Nakai (Roden), Akio Ōtsuka, (Narrator), Daisuke Hirakawa (Hen Jin)

: Kimiko Glenn (Kara), Andrew Kishino (Juro), Simu Liu (Zhima), Masi Oka (Ethan), Greg Chun (Roden), Neil Kaplan (Narrator), Michael Sinterniklaas (Hen Jin) – Chinatsu Akasaki(Kara), Tetsuo Kanao (Juro), Shin-ichiro Miki (Zhima), Hiromu Mineta (Ethan), Kazuya Nakai (Roden), Akio Ōtsuka, (Narrator), Daisuke Hirakawa (Hen Jin) T0-B1 : Jaden Waldman (T0-B1), Kyle Chandler (Mitaka) – Masako Nozawa (T0-B1), Tsutomu Isobe (Mitaka)

: Jaden Waldman (T0-B1), Kyle Chandler (Mitaka) – Masako Nozawa (T0-B1), Tsutomu Isobe (Mitaka) The Elder : David Harbour (Tajin), Jordan Fisher (Dan), James Hong (The Elder) – Takaya Hashi (Tajin), Kenichi Ogata (The Elder), Yuichi Nakamura (Dan)

: David Harbour (Tajin), Jordan Fisher (Dan), James Hong (The Elder) – Takaya Hashi (Tajin), Kenichi Ogata (The Elder), Yuichi Nakamura (Dan) Lop & Ocho : Anna Cathcart (Lop), Hiromi Dames (Ocho), Paul Nakauchi (Yasaburo), Kyle McCarley (Imperial Officer) – Seiran Kobayashi (Lop), Risa Shimizu (Ocho), Tadahisa Fujimura (Yasaburo),Taisuke Nakano (Imperial Officer)

: Anna Cathcart (Lop), Hiromi Dames (Ocho), Paul Nakauchi (Yasaburo), Kyle McCarley (Imperial Officer) – Seiran Kobayashi (Lop), Risa Shimizu (Ocho), Tadahisa Fujimura (Yasaburo),Taisuke Nakano (Imperial Officer) Akakiri: Henry Golding (Tsubaki), Jamie Chung (Misa), George Takei (Senshuu), Keone Young (Kamahachi), Lorraine Toussaint (Masago) – Yū Miyazaki (Tsubaki), Lynn (Misa), Chō (Senshuu), Wataru Takagi (Kamahachi), Yukari Nozawa (Masago)

Are you looking forward to the debut of Star Wars: Visions this month? Let us know in the comments!