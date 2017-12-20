Star Wars

Starwars Was One Of The Most Used Passwords In 2017

Of all the horrible passwords used in 2017, Star Wars fans might be the easiest to hack. Ranking […]

Of all the horrible passwords used in 2017, Star Wars fans might be the easiest to hack.

Ranking sixteenth in the top 25 most-used passwords in 2017, “starwars” is more likely to be your Star Wars t-shirt wearing friend’s log in information than you thought. Also featured on the list are “iloveyou,” “football,” and “passw0rd.”

Here is the full list of most-used passwords, according to LifeHacker.com:

  1. 123456
  2. password
  3. 12345678
  4. qwerty
  5. 12345
  6. 123456789
  7. letmein
  8. 1234567
  9. football
  10. iloveyou
  11. admin
  12. welcome
  13. monkey
  14. login
  15. abc123
  16. starwars
  17. 123123
  18. dragon
  19. passw0rd
  20. master
  21. hello
  22. freedom
  23. whatever
  24. qazwsx
  25. trustno1

Looks like Star Wars fans are easier to infiltrate than Supreme Leader Snoke’s ship! The data was collected by password managing software manufacturer SplashData, whose products include SplashID and TeamsID.

“Hackers are using common terms from pop culture and sports to break into accounts online,” SplashData’s CEO Morgan Slain said, “because they know many people are using those easy-to-remember words.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing in theaters.

