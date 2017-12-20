Starwars Was One Of The Most Used Passwords In 2017

Of all the horrible passwords used in 2017, Star Wars fans might be the easiest to hack.

Ranking sixteenth in the top 25 most-used passwords in 2017, “starwars” is more likely to be your Star Wars t-shirt wearing friend’s log in information than you thought. Also featured on the list are “iloveyou,” “football,” and “passw0rd.”

Here is the full list of most-used passwords, according to LifeHacker.com:

123456 password 12345678 qwerty 12345 123456789 letmein 1234567 football iloveyou admin welcome monkey login abc123 starwars 123123 dragon passw0rd master hello freedom whatever qazwsx trustno1

Looks like Star Wars fans are easier to infiltrate than Supreme Leader Snoke’s ship! The data was collected by password managing software manufacturer SplashData, whose products include SplashID and TeamsID.

“Hackers are using common terms from pop culture and sports to break into accounts online,” SplashData’s CEO Morgan Slain said, “because they know many people are using those easy-to-remember words.”

