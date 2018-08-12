Jango Fett Actor Wants to Play Captain Rex in Live-Action Movie

With the release of 2002’s Attack of the Clones, fans finally got some backstory on the iconic bounty hunter Boba Fett when we met his dad, Jango Fett, played by Temeura Morrison. The actor has made sporadic appearances in the saga since first playing the character, recently divulging in an interview that he’d love to portray a Clone Wars character in a live-action film.

“What’ll make me really happy is if I get the phone call asking me to play another character – an older Captain Rex or something,” Morrison confessed to StarWars.au. “I want to pop in on one of these new ones, that would be great. Suggest it to them for me! Let’s get on to it!”

In addition to portraying Jango Fett, Morrison’s appearance in Attack of the Clones permanently altered Star Wars history.

The film revealed that Jango served as the genetic donor to an army of clones who served the Galactic Republic. One of Jango’s requests was to get another clone to serve as his son, whom he named “Boba.”

With Boba Fett being a genetic clone of Jango, George Lucas went on to alter Boba’s voice in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi to be that of Morrison’s in special editions of the films.

Another result of Morrison’s role was that in the animated series The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, the clone characters were based off of Morrison’s likeness, including that of Captain Rex.

Morrison might be excited to portray an older Captain Rex, but some fans have speculated that this character has already appeared in the franchise, albeit retroactively.

In Return of the Jedi, one character who is a member of the Rebel squad on the Forest Moon of Endor has a bushy, grey beard, which looks quite similar to Rex’s, creating speculation that it is a future version of Rex.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see if Rex will ever officially appear in a live-action installment in the saga.

