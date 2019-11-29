Terminally-Ill Star Wars Fan Thanks Disney For Rise of Skywalker Early Screening

In what has become something of a somber custom in recent years, Disney allowed a lifelong Star Wars fan a chance to be one of the first people to see Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, because the fan’s terminal illness made a trip to the theater next month impossible. Yesterday, Disney CEO Robert Iger learned that of a request for a private screening from a fan in hospice, and made it happen. Star Wars and Marvel movies have become such a part of everyday life that it seems like whenever there is a big new release, Disney finds themselves in a position to make some fan’s wish come true.

Yesterday, Iger timed the announcement that they would help the fan to the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S. “On this Thanksgiving, we at Disney are grateful to be able to share The Rise of Skywalker with a patient and his family,” Iger said on social media. “May the force be with you and with us all!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“During what is just a horrible situation to be in, you have helped to make some wonderful memories and bring some joy to my family,” the patient said in a statement to ABC News.

“We are truly humbled by everyone’s support,” his wife added.

The secrecy surrounding huge blockbusters is sometimes a stumbling block to making such screenings happen, even for the most dedicated or desperate of fans. Disney, though, tends to go the extra mile given their family-friendly image. They also likely understand, having been the home of animated classics for decades before taking on the responsibility of Star Wars and Marvel, what it means to have fans whose lives have been shaped by their content.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Carrie Fisher.

Are you excited about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in theaters on December 20th.

Star Wars is also headed to the Disney+ streaming service. The Mandalorian is now streaming on DIsney+. A show following Obi-Wan Kenobi is in the works, with Ewan MacGregor returning to the role. A series about Rogue One‘s Cassian Andor is also in development.