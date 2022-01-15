The Book of Boba Fett: Danny Trejo Shares Epic Behind-the-Scenes Photo With the Rancor

The third episode of The Book of Boba Fett, “Chapter 3: The Streets of Mos Espa,” was released this week and featured a whole new look at rancors, the monster that was originally introduced and killed in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Turns out, rancors aren’t as bad as we were initially led to believe. The creatures actually only get violent when provoked, and even bond to the first person they see. In the new episode, Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) is gifted a rancor and the Rancor Keeper is played by Danny Trejo. Today, Trejo took to social media to share an epic photo of himself with Morrison and the rancor.

“Machete finally made it into space, Star Wars! It was great working with Temuera Morrison and others on #TheBookOfBobaFett!,” Trejo wrote. You can check out the photo below:

We love that Trejo referenced Machete in space. Machete and Machete Kills both starred Trejo and were helmed by Robert Rodriguez, who also serves as an exective producer and director on The Book of Boba Fett. Machete Kills teased a third movie titled Machete Kills in Space, and fans have been eager to see the next installment for years. Back in 2019, Trejo said he’d be willing to write and direct the movie himself. In an interview with Discussing Film in 2020, the actor repeated those sentiments about penning the script after giving an unfortunate update about the movie.

“Machete, Machete Kills, if Robert would ever get off his ass, he’d write Machete Kills in Space! I might write it [laughs].” He added, “You know I haven’t spoken to Robert in a while. He’s been really busy and I’ve been busy. Maybe I’ll call him, see what’s up. But I haven’t talked to Robert for a while. He kind of dumped me I think… I got too big (laughs). He’s great. But he’s busy, he’s got six kids. That will keep you busy. His kids are wonderful too.”

Thankfully, the two men did reunite for The Book of Boba Fett, and Trejo was not the only Rodriguez staple to make an appearance on the series. The director himself cameoed in the show’s premiere as Dokk Strass, the Trandoshan who presents Fett with a Wookiee pelt as tribute.

“Boba was my favorite, so I was really excited I got to do that and just do him,” Rodriguez previously shared with ComicBook.com. “I want to give him a showcase because I was 12 when Empire Strikes Back came out and they were talking Boba Fett before the movie came out. The marketing was really pushing him, so you really thought he was gonna have a huge role in it, so I really wanted to satisfy that need for more Boba in this.”

New episodes of The Book of Boba Fett premiere Wednesdays on Disney+.