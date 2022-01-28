The Book of Boba Fett’s Ming-Na Wen Set To Guest Star on Young Sheldon

Ming-Na Wen is a Disney Legend known for voicing Mulan, playing Melinda May on Agents of SHIELD, and starring in The Book of Boba Fett as Fennec Shand. Throughout her career, Wen also appeared in The Joy Club, Street Fighter, ER, and has made guest appearances on multiple sitcoms. Most recently, she cameoed in an episode of Netflix’s Pretty Smart and played Awkwafina’s aunt on Nora From Queens. Next, Wen will be the latest Star Wars actor to guest-star in the Big Bang Theory universe. Earlier today, Wen took to social media to share the news that she’ll be appearing on Young Sheldon.

“And now, for something completely different! I’m happy to finally be able to announce that I’ll be guest-starring on @YoungSheldon as ‘Dr. Carol Lee,’” Wen wrote. “Find out what happens when she meets Sheldon and the gang! Feb 24th at 8/7c on CBS.” You can check out her post below:

When it comes to network comedies, CBS is dominating the ratings thanks to Young Sheldon. According to Nielsen (via The Wrap), the series is the number one comedy on a list of 34 shows, and repeats of the show are ranked seventh, putting it ahead of ABC’s The Conners and Abbott Elementary which took the eighth and ninth slots, respectively. The rest of the top ten was comprised of CBS series: Ghosts, The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, United States of Al, and B Positive.

As for Wen, the Agents of SHIELD alum made her Star Wars debut in The Mandalorian‘s first season, but her fate was originally left up in the air. During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the star joked about convincing Dave Filoni to bring her back.

“It’s just blind trust with Disney and everyone at this point,” Wen said with a laugh. “I’ve been with them for so long that I just figure I’m being taken care of.” Wen and Filoni both went to the same Pittsburgh high school, so she used that to get her back into the fold. “I kept joking, ‘You can’t kill an alum, dude!’” Wen shared. “‘C’mon, we’ve got to figure out something here. There’s gotta be nepotism. We’re both Yinzers!’”

The first five episodes of The Book of Boba Fett are now streaming on Disney+. Wen is expected to appear on Young Sheldon on February 24th.