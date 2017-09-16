Head to Crait With New ‘The Last Jedi’ Comic Book Series

One of the joys of the partnership between Star Wars and Marvel is that we get to see adventures not featured in the movie that expand upon the various worlds. In the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi — Storms of Craitseries, fans will get to explore what makes the mysterious planet to integral to the upcoming sequel.

In the upcoming film, Crait “becomes a battleground between the Resistance and the First Order, but that wasn’t the first time Crait became a place where heroes and villains clashed in their fight for the galaxy. Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa once took up arms on Crait and led the rebellion as they as they searched for a new home – and a new base for the Rebel Alliance.”

“We’re excited for the opportunity to tell this story,” editor Jordan D. White explained in the press release. “Tying the new sequel series in more tightly with the original trilogy era, and helping make the galaxy far away a little more fleshed out.”

We’ve seen glimpses of the planet in the trailer, with speeders lightly dusting the planet to kick up copious amounts of red dust.

“It’s a remote mineral planet. It’s like a thin layer of salt over this red base. And there’s a battle that takes place on it,” Rian Johnson told Yahoo! Movies. “Graphically it’s very exciting. You got a tiny little glimpse in the trailer. It gives you a hint of what it’s going to be like… I can’t wait to show more of it.”

We’ll see more of Crait when Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15 and when Star Wars: The Last Jedi — Storms of Craithits shelves on December 27.

