New Book Highlights Luke’s Time on Ahch-To Prior to ‘The Last Jedi’

Heading into The Force Awakens, fans had hoped that they’d get to see a reunion between Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and Han Solo, knowing that Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford would all be in the film. This reunion never happened, as we learned Luke had taken to isolation following the failed training of Ben Solo. A new book, Star Wars: Absolutely Everything You Need To Know, reveals that the Jedi has been on the island of Ahch-To for at least two years, pointed out by Star Wars News Net.

Images posted on Reddit revealed some pertinent details from the book, shedding light on Luke’s life.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Another interesting detail about the island of Ahch-To is that, while we see Rey training on the secluded location, her intention wasn’t to train with Luke but to recruit him to come back and join the Resistance. Clearly, his reluctance leaves Rey in a position to pursue her destiny.

Fans also recently learned some information about the island’s inhabitants, the cute and cuddly porgs.

The recent book Star Wars Made Easy described the creatures by saying, “Cute? Definitely. Tasty? Maybe…”

Knowing how much time Luke spent on the island resulted in immediate jumps to the conclusion that Luke has been eating these critters to stay alive. Luckily, Mark Hamill took to Twitter to clear up the confusion.

Please be advised: #Porgs are not on any #AhchToMenu-Luke hasn’t been a meat-eater since Aunt Beru made that nice #WompRatBrisket back home. pic.twitter.com/KYBHECaRJ2 — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) September 30, 2017

Luke might not consider porgs to be fine cuisine, but seeing as we’ve witnessed images of Chewbacca with feathers around his mouth, it’s possible the Wookiee is guilty of consuming the cute animals.

We’ll find out much more about Luke’s time on Ahch-To and the tastiness of porgs when Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres in theaters December 15.

[H/T Star Wars News Net]