The Mandalorian Actor Jake Cannavale Trashes Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

While there have been a lot of criticisms of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, most of the negative comments have come from fans and critics — not from those inside the Disney or Lucasfilm family. Well, it seems like Star Wars: The Mandalorian actor Jake Cannavale must not have gotten the memo to stay positive, because he just unleashed a torrent of negative thoughts about J.J. Abrams’ new movie in a brand new post on his Instagram page. This comes a week after his character Toro Calican made his debut on the Disney+ series, though he doesn’t have a major future in the franchise.

Cannavale took to his Instagram Stories to reveal his thoughts about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker after posting declaring it was “hands down the worst Star Wars movie. An absolute fucking failure.”

The actor was asked to expound on his thoughts by an Instagram follower and he decided to go in depth about all of his problems with the final entry in the Skywalker Saga.

Here’s what Cannavale wrote when asked if he’d be as mad if he were actually involved in the movies:

“Honestly, I think I’d be more mad. Obviously I can’t speak on behalf of the cast. To some actors this is just a job and maybe they’re just happy to be working. To which I say more power to them. Also, maybe they f-cking loved the new Star Wars! In which case that’s f-cking dope that they got to work on something they truly got to enjoy. Personally, I’ve been a huge Star Wars fan since I was a kid. And I felt pretty let down by the overall laziness of this new trilogy, and also a bit angry at the entitlement of it for pretty much seizing control of the franchise as a whole by basically [saying] “Nah we don’t like the ending that everybody’s been cool with for decades, let’s change it!” I personally would feel pretty depressed if I was in the new Star Wars movie (as a main character I mean. If I was a dude wearing an alien puppet or whatever I’d be f-cking stoked…but still.)”

It doesn’t seem like his comments will have much of an effect as Star Wars is currently cruising to a massive opening weekend at the box office.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters.