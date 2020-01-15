The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda Cosplay is Spot On and Adorable

The perfect Mandalorian cosplay has arrived. Disney’s hit Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, introduced Pedro Pascal’s fan-favorite bounty hunter on its new streaming service but it was a little green baby that stole the show. The 50-year-old Child, referred to by the Internet as Baby Yoda, became a worldwide phenomenon as memes and posts across social media featuring the adorable little bugger dominated feeds. Now, one fan has crafted the perfect cosplay of the Mandalorian in his beskar armored suit, complete with Baby Yoda in a stroller and what he is calling froggy nuggies and choccy milk.

Shawn Richter went out to Long Beach Comic Con and Expo in California over the weekend, decked out in his Mandalorian get up and pushing his Baby Yoda around in a stroller. No words are going to do this awesome cosplay justice, so take a look at his outfit in the tweet below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Froggy nuggies and choccy milk!

You can find Richter on Instagram, @Batcap50.

The tweet has gotten the attention of some stars of The Mandalorian. Ming-Na Wen shared it on her Twitter, saying, “You outdid yourself! Bravo!” Cara Dune actress Gina Carano also retweeted the photos. Pedro Pascal and Jon Favreau were tagged but have not yet responded to the epic cosplay.

One fan of the cosplay shared a video of an encounter with the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda, getting forced choked after trying to touch those precious froggy nuggies.

Check out the video, complete with Baby Yoda Force choking someone, below.

Don’t mess with Baby Yoda’s froggy nuggies. You’ve seen him on The Mandalorian.

Is this the best Mandalorian cosplay you’ve seen so far? Share your thoughts and favorites in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter!

The Mandalorian is available for streaming now on Disney+.