The Mandalorian Reveals Why Boba Fett Is After Mando and Baby Yoda

This week's episode of Disney+'s The Mandalorian was an emotional one for fans of the Star Wars series with the return of Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) as well as some major developments for Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu (formerly known as The Child). The episode also came with some big revelation, including one that explains exactly why the iconic Star Wars character was after Din and Grogu in the first place.

Spoilers for The Mandalorian Chapter 14 below.

In "Chapter 14: The Tragedy", soon after Din and Grogu arrive on Tython so that Grogu can use the seeing stone to reach out to any Jedi who may be out there and willing to train him. Soon after, though, Fett arrives with Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) and the reason for his arrival is soon made clear. Fett wants the armor that Din got from Cobb Vanth back in "Chapter 9: The Marshal".

As fans of The Mandalorian will recall, in that episode, Vanth is wearing Mandalorian armor, something that Din is certainly not okay with as Vanth is not Mandalorian. He bought the armor from the Jawas. Vanth ultimately makes a deal with Din to give him the armor in exchange for Din's help in killing the krayt dragon. On Tython, Fett approaches Din, though instead of an epic fight -- though there is a bit of a shoot out at first -- Fett just makes a formal request for the return of the armor and in the process offers up some information on Jango Fett as well as confirms that Boba's iconic armor was just Jango's with a paint job. According to Boba, Jango was a Mandalorian foundling just like Din and that Jango had earned his armor in the Mandalorian Civil Wars. For Boba, Jango's armor is his inheritance and he simply wants it back. For his part, Din feels bound to return it, though he does so in exchange for the safety of Grogu.

When Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) shows up, destroys the Razor Crest, and has his Dark Troopers kidnap Grogu, Fett and Fennec honor the deal with Din and promise their assistance to Din to help rescue Grogu. It's an interesting explanation as to why Fett was after Din and Grogu in the first place, but also offers a significant change to both Jango Fett's origin as well as Boba's Star Wars legacy. It will also be interesting to see how the team up of sorts between Boba and Din works out when it comes to rescuing Grogu as there are only two episodes left in the second season of The Mandalorian.

New episodes of The Mandalorian are added to Disney+ every Friday.

