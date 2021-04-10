The Mandalorian’s Katee Sackhoff Shows Off Epic Bo-Katan Birthday Cake

✖

Happy Birthday, Katee Sackhoff! The actor known for playing Starbuck in Battlestar Galactica and Bo-Katan Kryze in Star Wars: The Mandalorian turned 41 on April 8th. In addition to making her live-action Star Wars debut on the second season of The Mandalorian, Sackhoff also provided the voice for Bo-Katan in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. Today, she took to Instagram to show off her epic birthday cake, which pays tribute to her Star Wars character.

"MIND BLOWN Best Fiancé Ever!!! 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 He spoils me like crazy!! Thank you so much for this amazing work of art @deliciousartscakes I’ve been obsessed with your cakes forever and I can’t believe how amazing this was! This Is The Way... To A Girls Heart," Sackhoff wrote. You can check out the epic cake in the post below:

Recently, Sackhoff made an appearance on The Sith Council and revealed that she had no idea Luke Skywalker was the big cameo in the season two finale of The Mandalorian despite being in the scene.

"I didn't know until I saw it with you guys," Sackhoff shared. When asked who she thought the character was going to be, she replied, "I didn’t know. They didn’t tell us. There was an actor there with dots on his face." When asked if she guessed if it was going to be Luke, she added, "I mean, kind of. But at the same time, I thought to myself, 'They would have let us know that.' You know, they said… Who did they say it was? I think Robin [Gadsby] knew who they said it was, but it was a complete red herring. So we didn’t know. I knew it was a Jedi. I knew it was an X-Wing. So you start to put things together, but you don’t know."

There is a lot more to look forward to from the wide world of Star Wars, including The Book of Boba Fett, which was also revealed during The Mandalorian's season finale. The series is expected to be its own show, but with the same creative team as The Mandalorian. During the Disney Investor Day live stream back in December, Kathleen Kennedy announced a batch of new projects. Kennedy shared that two new Disney+ shows (Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic) will tie in with The Mandalorian, confirmed the untitled Star Wars film from Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, revealed Hayden Christensen is joining the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, shared footage from the new animated show The Bad Batch, gave fans a glimpse at the upcoming Rogue One prequel series Andor, and more.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is available to stream on Disney+.