The Mandalorian: Katee Sackhoff Teases Major Showdown, Anticipated Reunion

The Mandalorian might be on a path toward pitting Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin against Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan Kryze as a feud over the Darksaber could be imminent. In the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, Bo-Katan insisted that she could only obtain the Darksaber properly if she defeated Djarin in a duel for it, with her eyes set on the prize of leading the warrior ways back to Mandalore. Heading into Season 3, the conclusion of the most recent episodes and the trailer show at Star Wars Celebration are implying that a showdown between the characters might be on the way.

“It sure seems that way, doesn’t it?” Sackhoff told ComicBook.com at Star Wars Celebration when asked if Season 3 would be centered around a Din Djarin vs. Bo-Katan story. “I think one of the coolest things about our show is how we openly accept how it takes a team to create these characters. Working with Pedro and Brendan [Wayne] and Lateef [Crowder] is, each one of the brings a different expertise to that suit as myself with all of my stunt doubles. There were no less than five women in my suit this season because everyone has a different level of expertise and it’s really important to the fans to make sure that these characters come across capable and that they come across with the right experience and it takes multiple different people to do that. Most of my days are filled with Brendan Wayne and he and I have a lot of fun together.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the story goes, Sabine Wren granted the Darksaber to Bo-Katan. At the time, Sabine believed Bo-Katan was the best-suited warrior and leader to guide Mandalore in their feud against the Empire. Mandalore was eventually desecrated by the Empire and the Darksaber was lost. It had been recovered by the Empire and fell into the hands of Moff Gideon, until Din Djarin defeated Gideon in battle and took the weapon. With Sabine Wren having been cast for the Ahsoka series with Natasha Liu Bordizzo in the part, a reunion between Bo-Katan and Sabine long after the exchange of the Darksaber and fall of Mandalore could be on the way.

“Well, I would think that Sabine would want to know what happened but I also think that it would be a wasted opportunity if we don’t see Bo-Katan in that world but that’s just me,’ Sackhoff said. ‘That’s above my paygrade!”

While he didn’t give any insights about Sackhoff possibly joining the Ahsoka series, The Mandalorian writer Jon Favreau did offer ComicBook.com a tease of what may be coming between Bo-Katan and Mando when new episodes start arriving in February. ‘Having those two characters weave together, I think, really caught people in an unexpected way,” Favreau said. “Two sets of Mandalorians that actually seem very different co-existing in the same world, so, now as we go into the next season, we start to really explore what that means and how those characters might see eye to eye or maybe not get along at all.”

The Mandalorian Season 3 has been promised for a February 2023 premiere. Season 4 is already in development. Are you excited to see what’s next? Share your thoughts in the comment section!