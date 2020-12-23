The Mandalorian: Matthew Wood Breaks Silence on Returning as Bib Fortuna

✖

The season finale of Star Wars: The Mandalorian had a lot of exciting reveals, including a post-credit scene featuring Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) entering Jabba the Hutt's throne room from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. It's revealed that Bib Fortuna has taken Jabba's place, but he's quickly killed by Boba, who takes the throne with Fennec by his side. This epic scene revealed that Boba and Fennec will be getting their own spin-off, The Book of Boba Fett. Fans were delighted by the news, but they were also excited to see the return of Bib Fortuna. The role was originally played by Michael Carter, but Matthew Wood is uncredited for voicing the character in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. The actor has had many other voice roles in Star Wars, including providing the voice of General Grievous in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The actor returned to the franchise to play Bib Fortuna on The Mandalorian and took to social media this week to post about the experience.

"It has been a literal BLAST to don the the lekku again as Bib Fortuna for #TheMandalorian As Boba made his way toward me, I’d hoped that all the Kenner proof of purchases I sent in for him in 1979 would have come in handy...," Wood wrote. You can check out the post below:

It has been a literal BLAST to don the the lekku again as Bib Fortuna for #TheMandalorian As Boba made his way toward me, I’d hoped that all the Kenner proof of purchases I sent in for him in 1979 would have come in handy.... pic.twitter.com/6SWFWT96G0 — Matthew Wood (@matthewood) December 23, 2020

The original Kenner figure for Bib Fortuna, which coincided with the release of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, featured Jabba's sidekick wielding a long, strange-looking staff. However, the staff never appeared in Return of the Jedi. The Mandalorian changed the staff's legacy by including it in the season finale.

After some confusion, it was confirmed this week that The Book of Boba Fett will be a separate show from The Mandalorian, but with the same creative team. That's not the only new project on Lucasfilm's line-up. During the Disney Investor Day live stream, Kathleen Kennedy announced a batch of new projects. Kennedy shared that two new Disney+ shows (Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic) will tie in with The Mandalorian, confirmed the untitled Star Wars film from Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, revealed Hayden Christensen is joining the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, shared footage from Leslye Headland's new show The Bad Batch, gave fans a glimpse at the upcoming Rogue One prequel series Andor, and more.

The Book of Boba Fett is expected to premiere on Disney+ sometime in 2021.