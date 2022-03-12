The Mandalorian Season 3 Rumored to Give Baby Yoda a Big Upgrade

The third season of The Mandalorian is currently shooting principal photography, and another major change is underway for the show’s most beloved character. It’s only been a few weeks since Baby Yoda fans saw the return of Grogu in The Book of Boba Fett, and he’ll be back on a full-time basis when the Mando returns–and he might even have some new tools at his disposal! Potential spoilers up ahead for The Mandalorian Season 3. Proceed with caution if you don’t want spoiled.

As fans saw in The Book of Boba Fett, Grogu was left with a choice—learn the ways of the Jedi or fight for Mandalore and become a bonafide Mandalorian. As a new report from Making Star Wars suggests, it looks like Baby Yoda will, in fact, get his Beskar armor at some point during the third season of The Mandalorian.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On top of that, the scooper says IG-11 will even return, allowing Grogu to use the Taika Waititi-voiced droid as a “mech suit.” Somehow the dorid is modified to allow Grogu to sit inside a chest cavity and allow the Force-sensitive Baby Yoda to pilot him around.

The Mandalorian Season 3 has yet to et a release date, and fans will likely get both Obi-Wan and Andor before the season is released.

“We find Obi-Wan at the beginning of our story rather broken, and faithless, and beaten. [He’s] somewhat given up,” Obi-Wan star Ewan McGregor recently told Entertainment Weekly. “He’s different because of what’s happened at the end of Episode III with Order 66 and the Jedi Order being slaughtered and everyone who survived going into hiding. After dealing with his personal failure with Anakin, he feels the responsibility that he allowed Anakin to be tempted over to the Dark Side.”

Stay tuned for updates on Season 3 of The Mandalorian.

What characters would you like to see in Season 3 of The Mandalorian? let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!