Star Wars: The Mandalorian Full Trailer Released

With just over two weeks to go until Disney+ launches in the United States, Star Wars fans are getting one last preview of the franchise’s first live-action TV series, The Mandalorian. In preparation of the series premiere of The Mandalorian, which arrives along with the Disney+ streaming service on November 12th, Disney and Lucasfilm have released the final trailer for the highly-anticipated project on Monday night.

Earlier in the day, the Disney+ and Star Wars Twitter accounts unveiled a few character posters for The Mandalorian, along with a video of the cast announcing that the trailer was coming a few hours later. Thankfully, that’s exactly what happened, and we finally have some new footage from The Mandalorian to check out before the show arrives next month. You can watch the full trailer in the video above.

A major reason fans are drawn to The Mandalorian, in addition to their love of the Star Wars franchise, is the fact that it looks to be the same budget and quality of the feature film franchise.

“Well, first of all, you have to treat it like you’re making a movie for the big screen,” creator Jon Favreau said earlier this year. “The fact of the matter is that, if you look at Lion King, for example, we were very cognizant that, as many people are seeing it in the theaters, there are gonna be more people seeing it at home. And everybody has these beautiful 16 by 9 flatscreen TVs and you wanna create beautiful imagery that takes advantage of what people have. The Mandalorian, whether you watch it on your TV or if you saw it projected, it should feel just as much like Star Wars as any of the features.

“Dave Filoni and I, who are partnering on this, we’ve been working so hard to try to honor the traditions of Star Wars and try to present something we would be delighted to see, as fans. Because we started a while ago, it’s gonna be available, day one, on Disney+, on November [12th]. I think they’re going one episode at a time, but it will be there, premiering on the platform, so if you have it, you’ll get to see it.”

The first episode of The Mandalorian arrives on November 12th.