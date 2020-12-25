The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal Just Presented at the BAFTAs and Twitter Is Obsessed

Pedro Pascal is one of the most beloved actors working today. Pascal rose to fame with roles like Javier Peña on Narcos and Oberyn Martell on Game of Thrones, but lately, he's been known best for playing Din Djarin, the titular role in Star Wars: The Mandalorian. He also recently appeared in Wonder Woman 1984 as Maxwell Lord, and fans are thrilled that he has joined the upcoming The Last of Us series as Joel Miller. Today, the actor presented the award for Best Foreign Film at the BAFTAs, which ended up going to Another Round, the Danish film directed by Thomas Vinterberg. While many people took to Twitter today to celebrate the big wins and losses at the awards show, many were focused on just one thing: Pascal.

"I couldn’t decide which was more important, the head or the shoes. @bafta @prada @mrfabioimmediato @katthomasmakeup #BaftaAwards2021," Pascal posted earlier today. You can check out his red carpet look in the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pedro Pascal he/him (@pascalispunk)

Twitter is obsessed with Pascal today (and not for the first time) thanks to his red mask, glasses, outfit, and all-around charm at the BAFTAs. The actor also appeared to have left the ceremony pretty quickly, which many fans found hilarious. You can check out some of the love for Pascal in the tweets below...