The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal Just Presented at the BAFTAs and Twitter Is Obsessed
Pedro Pascal is one of the most beloved actors working today. Pascal rose to fame with roles like Javier Peña on Narcos and Oberyn Martell on Game of Thrones, but lately, he's been known best for playing Din Djarin, the titular role in Star Wars: The Mandalorian. He also recently appeared in Wonder Woman 1984 as Maxwell Lord, and fans are thrilled that he has joined the upcoming The Last of Us series as Joel Miller. Today, the actor presented the award for Best Foreign Film at the BAFTAs, which ended up going to Another Round, the Danish film directed by Thomas Vinterberg. While many people took to Twitter today to celebrate the big wins and losses at the awards show, many were focused on just one thing: Pascal.
"I couldn’t decide which was more important, the head or the shoes. @bafta @prada @mrfabioimmediato @katthomasmakeup #BaftaAwards2021," Pascal posted earlier today. You can check out his red carpet look in the post below:
Twitter is obsessed with Pascal today (and not for the first time) thanks to his red mask, glasses, outfit, and all-around charm at the BAFTAs. The actor also appeared to have left the ceremony pretty quickly, which many fans found hilarious. You can check out some of the love for Pascal in the tweets below...
BAFTAs King
Game of Thrones, Narcos and The Mandalorian star @PedroPascal1 gives us a smile as he arrives at the #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/6RcrQ4NKS4— BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 11, 2021
A Healer
pedro pascal at the baftas cured my sadness pic.twitter.com/GU6FjtGIoj— janet (@djarinculture) April 11, 2021
Look at Him!
one more win to pedro pascal nation pic.twitter.com/qSV37F6cP8— connie (@pascalcore) April 11, 2021
Charm For Days
I CAN'T WITH YOU @PedroPascal1 pic.twitter.com/5NAwOICYbx— eve (@louiesdin) April 11, 2021
Bless That Man
no brain, just pedro pascal at the #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/I8gTUeuu3l— april (@softdjarin) April 11, 2021
Can't Unsee It
pedro pascal poses like a sims character and still manages to be the sexiest man alive pic.twitter.com/z2t7it8BFS— haley (@djar1n) April 11, 2021
Facts
PEDRO PASCAL SERVING LOOKS pic.twitter.com/EyEYUHFvUx— kyrs (@josepedropascaI) April 11, 2021
We Love Him For It
pedro pascal showed up to the baftas, showed us his outfit, and then dipped KING SHIT— cassidy | ceo of hanleia (@leiaaahansolo) April 11, 2021
Style on Style
PEDRO PASCAL AND HIS FAVORITE POSE 🧍 pic.twitter.com/SGWYA9aMcK— veronica (@vera_hood_xx) April 11, 2021
Thank You
pedro pascal in glasses at the baftas made my entire day pic.twitter.com/AKky0i8Ano— sophie • (@etherealdjarin) April 11, 2021
Can't Stop Laughing
pedro pascal leaving BAFTAs IMMEDIATELY after presenting an award pic.twitter.com/QdxR470hXg— laura :p (@cluelessmando) April 11, 2021
I'm Weak
pedro pascal in glasses supremacy pic.twitter.com/GQZeqeG6Lk— marie (@softdindjarin) April 11, 2021
In Conclusion
Our god Pedro Pascal blessed us today thank you god pic.twitter.com/V3lbC3AhXp— Ceren/Cherry 🍒 (@lassofpedro) April 11, 2021