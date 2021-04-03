The Mandalorian Fans Celebrate Pedro Pascal's Birthday
Pedro Pascal turned 47 today and all of his fans are celebrating. The Mandalorian actor’s star has risen so much in the last few years. Narcos, The Last of Us, and Wonder Woman 1984 are all projects that he’s been a part of in some way. But, when it comes to Star Wars fans, no one can deny that Mando is the role that a lot of people associate him with now. Disney+’s flagship series proved to be an overnight sensation by pairing his rugged exterior with Baby Yoda’s undeniable appeal. As adorable as The Child can be, the actor really making things go is Pascal. His deadpan delivery was a throwback for a lot of audiences who hadn’t seen a lone hero on screen like that in a while.
Happy Birthday to THE only man I know, Pedro Pascal. ❤️ #Happy46thPedroPascal pic.twitter.com/gXWVYMX3T9— Queen Karis (@KarisDL) April 2, 2021
The star talked about that emotional scene near the end of the series with EW, “At that point, I knew what it would mean for everyone to experience that kind of threshold between the character and the child,” Pascal confessed. “We follow this story for two seasons; there’s this bond that grows between the two of them. He tries to not let himself soften, but he cannot help himself. This practical story logic brought something else about that moment, what it would mean to touch his face.”
What's your favorite Pedro Pascal Role? Let us know down in the comments!
Legend
prevnext
HAPPY BIRTHDAY @PedroPascal1!
Thank you for joining our virtual table read last year and giving us this moment we'll never stop posting because it's LEGENDARY. 💙 pic.twitter.com/uzM9zH5b7b— Community (@CommunityTV) April 2, 2021
Comedy
prevnext
I will take any excuse to repost this video. Happy birthday @pedropascal1. pic.twitter.com/J97iBEKgys— Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) April 2, 2021
Range.
prevnext
happy birthday pedro pascal pic.twitter.com/OdSNJyaYOD— kyrs PEDRO DAY (@josepedropascaI) April 2, 2021
Serious laughter
prevnext
Today is Pedro Pascal’s birthday.— Is Today Pedro Pascal’s Birthday? (@PedroPascalBDay) April 2, 2021
Staggering work
prevnext
5 days and 45 layers later, my painting of Pedro is done! Happy Birthday @PedroPascal1 💞 pic.twitter.com/uLYCKg0uxq— Memerman | PEDRO DAY 🥳 (@_thememerman_) April 2, 2021
Straight up amazing
prevnext
And here’s my man Ezra, I love him with all my heart 💖 Happy Birthday Pedro #FanartForPedroPascal @PedroPascal1 pic.twitter.com/83rWmdO7pr— N | PEDRO DAY✨ (@no_s_art) April 2, 2021
Coats on deck
prevnext
oh hey it’s pedro pascal’s birthday in a few hours how fitting that i’m watching literally everything he’s been in. happy birthday bro. pic.twitter.com/8earctlakL— martini 🍸 (@unsolvedalt) April 2, 2021
That's real joy
prev
Happy Birthday to Pedro Pascal . 🥰🥰🥰— Ash 🥳 PEDRO DAY🎉🎊🎂 (@fluffybook) April 2, 2021
A wholesome puppy of a man . You deserve all the love , joy , success , and everything sweet 1000000x . #Happy46thPedroPascal #HappyBirthdayPedroPascal pic.twitter.com/QfUqfN6rBV