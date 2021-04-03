The Mandalorian Fans Celebrate Pedro Pascal's Birthday

Pedro Pascal turned 47 today and all of his fans are celebrating. The Mandalorian actor’s star has risen so much in the last few years. Narcos, The Last of Us, and Wonder Woman 1984 are all projects that he’s been a part of in some way. But, when it comes to Star Wars fans, no one can deny that Mando is the role that a lot of people associate him with now. Disney+’s flagship series proved to be an overnight sensation by pairing his rugged exterior with Baby Yoda’s undeniable appeal. As adorable as The Child can be, the actor really making things go is Pascal. His deadpan delivery was a throwback for a lot of audiences who hadn’t seen a lone hero on screen like that in a while.

Happy Birthday to THE only man I know, Pedro Pascal. ❤️ #Happy46thPedroPascal pic.twitter.com/gXWVYMX3T9 — Queen Karis (@KarisDL) April 2, 2021

The star talked about that emotional scene near the end of the series with EW, “At that point, I knew what it would mean for everyone to experience that kind of threshold between the character and the child,” Pascal confessed. “We follow this story for two seasons; there’s this bond that grows between the two of them. He tries to not let himself soften, but he cannot help himself. This practical story logic brought something else about that moment, what it would mean to touch his face.”

What's your favorite Pedro Pascal Role? Let us know down in the comments!