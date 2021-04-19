The Ultimate Baby Yoda Sneakers Are Back Up For Pre-Order

Baby Yoda sneakers don't get more Baby Yoda than this. Or more Grogu? The Child? Whatever you call him, we think it's safe to say that these are the boldest sneakers based on the breakout Star Wars: The Mandalorian character to date. That said, it's not surprising that these shoes sold out in a heartbeat when they debuted back in February. If you missed out, your second chance to grab them is happening right now.

Pre-orders for the Grogu sneakers are live here at Fun.com (exclusive) for $39.99 in unisex sizes that range from 5 to 12 in men's and 7 to 14 in women's. Yes, these sneakers are 100% for adults (and we love it). Orders are expected to ship out in June.

These Baby Yoda Star: Wars the Mandalorian high-top sneakers are officially licensed by Disney, and feature a green and black color scheme with a chibi design of Baby Yoda, Baby Yoda in his pod, and a frog snack on the sides. However, the first thing most people will notice is the giant Baby Yoda head that serves as the tongue of the shoe.

Season 3 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is expected to hit Disney+ later this year. The first two seasons are streaming on Disney+ now. You can keep tabs on all of the latest and greatest The Mandalorian news right here.

