Former UK Foreign Secretary Claims George Lucas Plans to Shoot Star Wars Spinoff Obi-Wan Kenobi Movie

When Boris Johnson got up to give a speech at the DUP Annual Conference in Belfast earlier today, he probably didn’t expect to send the Star Wars fandom into a frenzy with one simple comment.

With the intention of boasting the accolades of the UK, Johnson mentioned the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi film that is supposedly in the works by Lucasfilm.

According to The Spectator, Johnson claimed the UK has “by far the most dynamic creative culture and media industries.” He went on to ask the question, “Which was the biggest grossing movie last year? Star Wars and where does George Lucas propose to make a follow up about Obi-Wan Kenobi? Northern Ireland.”

The George Lucas name drop is what’s getting all the buzz, especially considering the Star Wars creator hasn’t directed a film in the franchise since 2005’s Revenge of the Sith. Of course, there’s a good chance the former Mayor of London and UK Foreign Secretary was just using Lucas’ name as a generalization.

Lucas is, of course, the main person associated with the franchise, and the British politician could have just been referring to Lucasfilm. However, that doesn’t mean we can’t hope that the director plans to helm another movie in the famous franchise.

Another point against this claim is Stephan Daldry, best known for directing Billy Elliot, The Hours, and The Reader. Daldry is already listed as the film’s director on IMDB. However, if Solo: A Star Wars Story taught us anything, it’s that a director in the franchise can be replaced.

Johnson was right about one thing, though, and that’s how successful Star Wars: The Last Jedi was. Despite hate from a loud portion of the fandom, the second installment in the newest Star Wars trilogy earned $1.3 billion worldwide.

The rumors surrounding an Obi-Wan film have varied over the past year. In May, it was announced that the spin-off would start filming in Spring 2019, however, Ewan McGregor said in August that the movie wasn’t happening.

While the movie is listed on IMDB as having been officially announced, there’s no word on whether or not McGregor will be reprising his role. However, it’s safe to say that even the most vicious haters of the Star Wars prequels wouldn’t want to see anyone else step into the role. McGregor is, without a doubt, the best part of the second trilogy.

While you’re awaiting further news about the Obi-Wan film, you can get excited for the next installment of the current trilogy, Episode 9, which is set to hit theaters on December 20, 2019.