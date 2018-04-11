Own a Bit of ‘Star Wars’ History With $4 Accessories From the 1983 Jabba the Hutt Kenner Playset

Kenner’s Jabba the Hutt Playset was released in 1983, and it ranks among the most legendary Star Wars toys of all-time. It was certainly among the most popular Star Wars playsets Kenner ever produced. Interestingly enough, a small number of original accessories from the set have been made available for sale in sealed factory bags from the original production run.

At the moment, you can pre-order the Salacious Crumb figure and Hookah Pipe and Slave Collar accessories from the set for $3.99 each. Needless to say, this isn’t something you see come up for sale very often from a major toy retailer (not to mention that dabbling in hookah pipes and slave collars is normally frowned upon), so interested parties might want to jump on these ASAP.

We’re guessing that nostalgia would be the primary motivation for purchasing these accessories, though we can think of a couple of modern collectibles that would provide an interesting paring. The first is HasLab’s massive replica of Jabba’s sail barge, and the second is the Jabba the Hutt and Throne deluxe 1/6th scale figure set from Sideshow Collectibles. As you can see, we’ve certainly come a long way in 35 years.

The Jabba figure set measures a whopping 13.25″ tall and over 29″ wide, and includes loads of swappable features and accessories. You can pre-order it right here for $795 with shipping slated for October – December 2018.

Jabba’s swappable features include a set of sleeping eyes, a set of open eyes, and a set of wide eyes as well as a closed mouth, open mouth, or an open mouth with his tongue exposed. There are also a pair of resting arms, one right pointing arm, and one left arm with a gripping hand.

A Salacious Crumb figure is also included with features like articulated arms, right and left crossed legs, and right and left relaxed legs for sitting on his fabric pillow. He also includes an alternate open mouth head.

Jabba’s Throne base includes a removable hookah with a pipe, as well as an aquarium with a fixed Klatooine paddy frog. An additional Klatooine paddy frog is included as a snack, along with three cups and one plate of food. You’ll also find a fur-like rug, one leather-like rug, and nine ornamental pillows with varied designs and textures.

On a related note, a new wave of Hasbro’s Star Wars Black Series figures have arrived, and three of the Solo: A Star Wars Story figures that were announced back in February are a part of it.

Han Solo and the Imperial Range Trooper are fantastic, but Lando really steals the show. You can pre-order the figures individually via the following links.

• Star Wars The Black Series Han Solo 6-Inch Action Figure

• Star Wars Black Series Range Trooper 6-Inch Action Figure

• Star Wars The Black Series Lando 6-Inch Action Figure

If you’re a collector, you can step up to the Star Wars The Black Series 6-Inch Action Figure Wave 16 Case, which includes some awesome old-school figures (the Grand Moff Tarkin figure is particularly outstanding). The full lineup includes:

• 2 X HAN SOLO

• 1 X LANDO CALRISSIAN

• 2 X IMPERIAL RANGE TROOPER

• 1 X GRAND MOFF TARKIN

• 1 X DEATH STAR SQUAD COMMANDER

• 1 X JAWA

