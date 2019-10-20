When Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Final Trailer Will Be Released

When does Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker final trailer release? Walt Disney Pictures is ramping up advertising on its conclusion to the Skywalker Saga under returning The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams, who plans to deliver a cohesive ending to the nine-movie saga started with George Lucas’ original Star Wars in 1977. Following weeks-long promises of a final trailer and another recent tease from Tony Morrison, producer on Disney-owned ABC’s Good Morning America, the final and full-length trailer for The Rise of Skywalker is due to arrive during ESPN’s presentation of Monday Night Football, confirmed by Star Wars on Twitter.

Expected to air during halftime in the matchup between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets with an online debut shortly afterwards, The Rise of Skywalker final trailer will offer exclusive new looks at Jedi Rey (Daisy Ridley), Resistance freedom fighters Finn (John Boyega), Poe (Oscar Isaac) and Rose (Kelly Marie Tran), as well as First Order Supreme Leader Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and his mother, Resistance General Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher).

Videos by ComicBook.com

During Disney’s bi-annual D23 Expo in August, Abrams said his Episode IX “needed” Leia despite the loss of Fisher, who died in December 2016.

“The character of Leia is really the heart of this story. We realized we could not possibly tell this story without Leia,” Abrams said. “We had footage from Episode VII that we could use in a new way. So, we were able to use Carrie in a new way.”

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy previously said The Rise of Skywalker, billed as the culmination of the Skywalker story, will act as a sendoff for some characters, but the door will be left open for others to potentially return elsewhere in the always expanding Star Wars universe.

“We’re using this appropriate time as an opportunity to see where we’re going now that we’re leaving the Skywalker Saga behind,” Kennedy told MTV News. “But there’s no question that there’s certain characters that we’ve created certainly in the last three movies that we may very well wanna see down the line in the future.”

Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come.

Starring Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Kelly Marie Tran, Anthony Daniels, Keri Russell, Richard E. Grant, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Joonas Suotamo, Ian McDiarmid, Billy Dee Williams, Carrie Fisher, and Mark Hamill, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens December 20.