Will Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Feature Lobot?

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters this year, and it will see the return of Billy Dee Williams. The actor best known for playing Lando Calrissian will be stepping back into the role for the first time since Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in 1983. Recently, a Star Wars fan on Twitter pointed out that Williams is wearing the same wrist-com he rocked back in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in the new movie. He used the device to communicate with Lobot, who was his aide and Cloud City’s computer liaison officer. Lobot is a human with a “brain-enhancing device” that allows him to “contact directly with the city’s central computer.”

I had to lighten the VF pic, but is Lando wearing his wristcom from ESB? There’s no way Lobot is in #TheRiseofSkywalker, is he? pic.twitter.com/ULGN1d5pL1 — Rik Villanueva (@CadBanesBounty) June 8, 2019

“I had to lighten the VF pic, but is Lando wearing his wristcom from ESB? There’s no way Lobot is in #TheRiseofSkywalker, is he?,” @CadBanesBounty wondered.

The actor who played Lobot, John Hollis, passed away in 2005, but that hasn’t stopped the Star Wars franchise before. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story featured Grand Moff Tarkin despite the fact that Peter Cushing passed in 1994. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will also prominently feature Carrie Fisher by using unused footage from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Many fans commented on the tweet, expressing their hope of a Lobot return.

“That would be a cool Easter Egg and something JJ would completely do,” @fijski wrote.

“BE STILL MY HEART,” @RachelHeine added.

The post was also shared to Reddit, where more fans weighed in on the potential appearance.

“Matt Smith is Lobot. Mind blown,” u/zam1138 suggested. (This is not confirmed, but the mystery of whether or not Matt Smith is in the film continues to puzzle fans.)

“Damn…a 30+ year old watch? Time to upgrade Lando!,” u/Indiana_Jones_Five joked.

“I would be disappointed if we didn’t get a passing mention of him,” u/BigRedRuby added.

Do you think Lando’s wrist-com is proof of Lobot’s return? Tell us in the comments!

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.