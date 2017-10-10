William Shatner Trolls ‘Star Wars’ Fans With Porg-Filled ‘The Last Jedi’ Poster

Star Trek icon William Shatner is showing his puckish side with some tweets trolling fans who are still geeking out over last night’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer debut.

It starts with Shatner sharing a version of the Star Wars: The Last Jedi poster that has all of the core cast members replace with porgs.

“I think Star Wars has officially jumped the shark,” Shatner Tweeted. “Wasn’t [Mark Hamill] supposed to be in this movie?”

I think @starwars has officially jumped the shark. 😳🙄 Wasn’t @HamillHimself supposed to be in this movie? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/HFiA56hlS3 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) October 10, 2017

Shatner didn’t stop their though. He went out to refer to Porgs as “the other white meat” and to prop up that old argument about Rey being a Mary Sue.

Porgs: the other white meat. #Tasteslikechicken 🐔 😉 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) October 10, 2017

Hamill responded to Shatner in kind.

“I think William Shatner has officially jumped the snark,” Hamill tweeted back. “You’ve got your BORGS, Bill- I’ve got my PORGS, OK? #TheFarceIsStrongInShatner”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in theaters on December 15, 2017. It will be followed by Star Wars: Episode IX on December 20, 2019. The still-untitled Star Wars standalone movie about Han Solo is scheduled for theatrical release on May 25, 2019.