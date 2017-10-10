Star Wars

William Shatner Trolls ‘Star Wars’ Fans With Porg-Filled ‘The Last Jedi’ Poster

By

Star Trek icon William Shatner is showing his puckish side with some tweets trolling fans who are still geeking out over last night’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer debut.

It starts with Shatner sharing a version of the Star Wars: The Last Jedi poster that has all of the core cast members replace with porgs.

“I think Star Wars has officially jumped the shark,” Shatner Tweeted. “Wasn’t [Mark Hamill] supposed to be in this movie?”

Shatner didn’t stop their though. He went out to refer to Porgs as “the other white meat” and to prop up that old argument about Rey being a Mary Sue.

Hamill responded to Shatner in kind.

“I think William Shatner has officially jumped the snark,” Hamill tweeted back. “You’ve got your BORGS, Bill- I’ve got my PORGS, OK? #TheFarceIsStrongInShatner”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi currently has a 4.1 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating, making it the most anticipated upcoming movie not based on a comic book and fourth most anticipated movie overall among ComicBook.com users.

Let us know how excited you are for Star Wars: The Last Jedi by giving the movie your own personal ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating below.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in theaters on December 15, 2017. It will be followed by Star Wars: Episode IX on December 20, 2019. The still-untitled Star Wars standalone movie about Han Solo is scheduled for theatrical release on May 25, 2019.

