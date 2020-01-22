Yoda’s Hut Joins Funko’s 40th Anniversary The Empire Strikes Back Pop Lineup

Funko launched many, many Pop figures earlier this week at London Toy Fair 2020, but one of the best waves of the day celebrated the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Apparently, Funko wasn’t done with the reveals because they’ve just added a Yoda’s hut Pop Town to the lineup.
You can pre-order the Yoda’s Hut Funko Pop Town figure right here with shipping slated for February. Needless to say, getting the new Training Luke with Yoda Pop figure with this is a no-brainer – but that’s only the beginning…
Videos by ComicBook.com
The rest of Funko’s The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary Pop lineup includes Darth Vader in Meditation, Leia Bespin, a Deluxe Luke on Tauntaun, a Han and Leia 2-Pack, and Han in Carbonite.
You can pre-order all of these figures on Amazon via the links below. They are also available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth . Not surprisingly, the Han in Carbonite, Darth Vader in Meditation, and Luke Carrying Yoda pops have been the most popular. Go after those first.
- Star Wars Han in Carbonite Pop! Vinyl Figure
- Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back Training Luke with Yoda Pop! Vinyl Figure
- Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back Darth Vader in Meditation Deluxe Pop! Vinyl Figure
- Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back Luke on Taun Taun Deluxe Pop! Vinyl Figure
- Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back Leia Bespin Pop! Vinyl Figure
- Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back Han and Leia Pop! Vinyl Figure 2-Pack
You can check out all of Funko’s London Toy Fair 2020 Pop figure releases via our master list. You can also check out a breakdown of our favorite waves right here.
Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.