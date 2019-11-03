Zack Snyder Becomes Zombie Luke Skywalker for Halloween

The onslaught of killer Halloween costumes continues with fan-favorite filmmaker Zack Snyder. The filmmaker behind films like Justice League and Batman v Superman took to Vero to share his costume — Luke Skywalker as a zombie. Coincidentally enough, the zombie-rific costume comes just days after the director officially wrapped principal photograph on Army of the Dead, an upcoming zombie flick for Netflix. You can see Snyder’s costume below.

According to Snyder, he got complete creative control on Army of the Dead, allowing him to freely develop the horror heist film as he saw fit.

“There are no handcuffs on me at all with this one,” Snyder said when the project was first announced. “I love to honor canon and the works of art, but this is the opportunity to find a purely joyful way to express myself through a genre. It will be the most kick-ass, self-aware — but not in a wink-to-the-camera way — balls-to-the-wall zombie freakshow that anyone has ever seen. No one’s ever let me completely loose [like this].”

“With Army [of the Dead], it’s difficult not to do to a social statement because the movie is about building a wall for refugees and veterans but it’s also fun to do a zombie heist in Vegas.” Snyder elaborated in a recent interview. “It makes it richer and better. I can’t help myself. I’ve always worked in a self-reflective way. Cinema is a reflective art form.”

The ensemble cast of Army of the Dead includes Dave Bautista (Stuber, Guardians of the Galaxy), Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter, Kick-Ass 2), Omari Hardwick (Power, Kick-Ass), Theo Rossi (Luke Cage), Ana De La Reguera (Cowboys and Aliens, Narcos), Huma Qureshi (Viceroy’s House, Gangs of Wasseypur), Hiroyuki Sanada (Avengers: Endgame, Westworld), Chris D’Elia (You, Undateable), Garret Dillahunt (Fear the Walking Dead, Deadwood), Raúl Castillo (Seven Seconds, Looking), Nora Arnezeder (Mozart in the Jungle, Origin), Matthias Schweighöfer (You Are Wanted, The Most Beautiful Day), Samantha Win (Arrow, Wonder Woman) and Rich Cetrone (300, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice).

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters December 20th. On the DC front, upcoming movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

