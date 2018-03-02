‘After The Dead’: Live With Pollyanna McIntosh Interview Following ‘The Walking Dead’

Following Sunday’s new episode of The Walking Dead, ComicBook.com’s After the Dead will be live featuring an exclusive interview with Jadis actress Pollyanna McIntosh.

McIntosh’s Jadis will have a break out episode on Sunday night as Episode 8×10 is set to include some major developments for the character. As McIntosh reveals in her After the Dead interview, she knew Jadis’ story all along. “I think there’s definitely, what I would assume as an audience member, I would assume there’s more to be revealed,” McIntosh said. “These are layers coming off.”

“What’s next? What else can we discover about her? Where will she go from here?” McIntosh said of her character before making a few suggestions herself.

The Walking Dead Episode 8×10 is titled, “The Lost and the Plunderers.” The synopsis for Lost and the Plunderers reads, “Groups unite their forces and converge on the Hilltop. Meanwhile, Aaron and Enid search for allies. Simon takes matters into his own hands.”

Episode 8×10 is directed by David Boyd and co-written by Corey Reed, Channing Powell, and future showrunner Angela Kang. It is packed with developments for some previously underused characters and sets the stage for the remaining episodes of Season Eight to carry out the All Out War story’s conclusion. Of course, that begins with Rick tackling the horrifying weight of losing his only son.

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.