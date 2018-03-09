‘After The Dead’: Live With Seth Gilliam Following ‘The Walking Dead’

Following The Walking Dead‘s next new episode, Father Gabriel actor Seth Gilliam will join ComicBook.com’s After the Dead for an exclusive interview.

Gilliam’s Father Gabriel will have yet another breakout episode on Sunday night as his character battles an illness en route to the Hilltop community. Alongside Doctor Carson, Gabriel’s faith will be tested as they try to escape the Saviors.

ComicBook.com’s After the Dead is hosted by The Walking Dead insider Brandon Davis and fellow expert Janell Wheeler. During the 30-minute episode viewable for free on the official ComicBook NOW Facebook page and ComicBook.com Originals YouTube channel, Davis and Wheeler will engage a live comment section and share their thoughts of The Walking Dead‘s most recent episodes as well as what to expect from future installments.

After the Dead was watched by more than 250,000 viewers following The Walking Dead‘s Mid-Season premiere on February 25, 2018. It is the most-watched recap show available on Facebook Live and YouTube. Executive producer Greg Nicotero joined the show to offer expert knowledge and insider info regarding the devastating episode which saw Carl Grimes off the AMC show, lending a bit of extra insight having served as the episode’s director.

After the Dead is one of several shows airing on ComicBook NOW’s official Facebook page and ComicBook.com Originals YouTube channel. Monday’s come with new episode of Mail Time Monday, an exciting unboxing and giveaway show offering viewers the chance to win prizes from coveted manufacturers. Thursday’s, ComicBook.com’s ComicBook NOW series airs new 30-minute episodes, breaking down the hottest topics in news, offering exclusive celebrity interviews, and building an entertaining and engaged community.

The Walking Dead Episode 8×11 is titled, “Dead or Alive Or.” The synopsis for Lost and the Plunderers reads, “Daryl finds himself in bad company as his group heads to the Hilltop; Maggie makes difficult decisions at the Hilltop; Gabriel’s faith becomes tested.”

Episode 8×11 is directed by Michael Satrazemis and written by Eddie Guzelian.

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.