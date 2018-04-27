Ross Marquand Cast In Surprising ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Role

The Walking Dead‘s Ross Marquand was cast in Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War in a surprise role.

The actor who plays Aaron on AMC’s zombie show popped up about half way through the film, though almost entirely unrecognizable. Major spoilers follow for Avengers: Infinity War as Marquand’s role is revealed below.

Seriously, major Avengers: Infinity War spoilers follow below.

While the Mad Titan Thanos tried to fulfill his quest for each of the Infinity Stones, he journeyed to Vormir, a foreign cosmic planet, with his favorite daughter Gamora. Upon arrival, they were shockingly greeted by the Red Skull. Previously, the Red Skull was played by Hugo Weaving in Captain America: The First Avenger. This time around, Marquand donned some impressive make-up to replicate the character but also put his voice-acting skills on display to deliver the lines.

In fact, Marquand auditioned for the part by honing in on Weaving’s mannerisms and dialect as it appeared in Captain America: The First Avengers. While on set, however, he never actually worked with Gamora actress Zoe Saldana or Thanos actor Josh Brolin.

Marquand was not only star of The Walking Dead in the epic Marvel ensemble flick. Though they never shared the screen or a set, the AMC show’s Michonne actress Danai Gurira had a heavy presence in the film as her Wakandan character Okoye. Gurira first appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in February’s Black Panther.

Both cast members recently returned to the Atlanta area to begin production on Season Nine of The Walking Dead.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. The Walking Dead returns for its ninth season in October. Share your reactions and questions in the comment section below or send them to @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter!