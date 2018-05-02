‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Ending Applied to ‘The Walking Dead’

The ending of Avengers: Infinity War has been popping up in memes everywhere but now it has been applied to The Walking Dead‘s most recent season.

Warning: Spoilers for both The Walking Dead Season 8 and Avengers: Infinity War follow! Major spoilers!

Avengers: Infinity War was loaded with devastating and heartbreaking moments. The entire film was a relentless roller coaster of losses for the good guys. Few of the character deaths, however, can compare to the sad sendoff for Peter Parker and his Spider-Man counterpart. “Mr. Stark, I don’t want to go,” he called out just as he was disappearing.

Now, a fan of The Walking Dead has applied to moment to show’s Mid-Season Eight finale where Carl Grimes was fading due to a walker bite. “I don’t wanna go, dad,” the fan calls the photo.

Check out the photo below…

Of course, there is a chance Spider-Man can come back in the fourth Avengers movie (especially if it is called Avenger: Forever). The Walking Dead‘s Carl, however, is really gone for good. There is no time travel or Infinity Stone which will bring him back to the zombie apocalypse.

While Spider-Man being wiped away from existence was very evident in Marvel ensemble film, The Walking Dead‘s teenager was taken away off-screen in his final moment. Such a choice was made by the creative team.

“There’s no reason that you need to see that moment,” Nicotero said. “It’s all implied, like the moment where Carl is forced to shoot Lori in season three. There is a respectful way to show this, and I really never imagined that we would have ever wanted to film that. His last words were, ‘It’s like it’s got to be done by somebody that you love.’ He’s really sparing Rick and Michonne this last heartbreaking moment by being willing to do it himself.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.